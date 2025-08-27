Belly's Engagement Ring Slander Addressed by TSITP Star Lola Tung Prior to Taylor Swift & Jeremiah Viral Posts

Lola Tung shared her thoughts about the engagement ring slander that Belly Conklin received during one episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. The final season of the Amazon Prime Video series began with the revelation that Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Belly are about to get married (after they broke up), and the engagement will not be complete without a ring. While Episode 2's ending only showed a glimpse of the engagement ring, it finally debuted during one of the trending scenes in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 3, "Last Supper."

When Belly and Jeremiah announced their engagement in front of their family, Belly decided to flaunt her engagement ring, and fans immediately began criticizing it upon seeing it. This was because the ring looked nothing short of glamorous and was more of a promise ring rather than pre-wedding jewelry.

Amazon Prime Video

While the criticism toward Belly's engagement ring slowly died down, it ramped up again after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, resulting in a few viral posts on social media mocking the engagement ring Jeremiah gave Belly in Episode 2.

According to Elle, Belly's ring in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is called a Fizz Ring. It is made of 100-percent recycled, solid 14K yellow gold with a band measuring about .80mm. The white diamond stone is .089 carat with a brilliant cut.

Meanwhile, Taylor's dazzling engagement ring costs around $550,000, designed by renowned jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine (via Page Six).

Some have humorously compared Taylor Swift's engagement ring to Belly's, noting that Jeremiah lacks the means to afford such jewelry. Others have spread false information about the ring, claiming its diamond is barely visible, which many interpret as suggesting that Belly shouldn't marry Jeremiah due to its simplicity.

Speaking with Pedestrian TV, Lola Tung addressed the fan outrage and slander over Belly's small ring size in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, saying that "it's a little much" while pointing out that the ring is "beautiful" and "practical" considering Belly and Jeremiah's situation:

Lola Tung: "I think it’s a little much. It’s very funny. I love that ring, though. I do. I’m wearing big rings today. I think it’s so them. They’re young, and Jeremiah’s already put his father in debt…" Jenny Han: "To me, it’s a responsible move." Lola Tung: "I think it’s beautiful. It’s little, but it’s practical. I think it’s beautiful. But they are funny, yes." Pedestrian TV: "Yes, I think it encapsulates young love." Lola Tung: "It’s not about material things, you know."

In a separate interview with Variety, The Summer I Turned Pretty author and executive producer Jenny Han explained the decision to include a simple engagement ring for Belly and Jeremiah, pointing out that Belly is "more touched that [Jeremiah] picked it out for her" instead of going for a more extravagant option:

"I really wanted something that felt modest, humble, and sweet, that Belly could maybe stack. Just thinking of her style, it’s [simpler]. She’s not about the flashy rings. It’s not really what she values. I think she would be more touched that he picked it out for her, and he knew what she would like."

When asked about the fan outrage over the ring, Han said that "it would be ridiculous" if Jeremiah decided to show up with a two-carat ring, knowing that he is already in debt for $20,000 due to his college classes.

Still, the author noted that he would've had a chance to "upgrade" Belly's ring in the future once he's more settled:

"I think people were going in pretty hard on that ring! I thought it was really sweet. Lola and I both liked it. Either way, people weren’t gonna like what he did. It would be ridiculous if he showed up with a two-carat ring. How did you buy that? He can definitely upgrade her in the future, once he’s more settled and making his own money."

Fast forward to The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8, the actual ring Jeremiah was supposed to give to Belly was shown after Conrad left it. It turned out that this was Susannah Fisher's ring, which should've been Belly's ring in the first place (read more how Season 3 completely changed the meaning of Susannah's funeral).

Amazon Prime Video

The reasons why Belly didn't receive Susannah's ring became clear: Belly and Jeremiah were not emotionally ready for marriage. Thus, it was fortunate that Jeremiah didn't give Susannah's ring to Belly, as she wasn’t yet prepared to carry its significance at that time.

Was the Slander Toward Belly's Ring Justified?

Amazon Prime Video

In We'll Always Have Summer (Book 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty), Jeremiah gives Belly "a silver ring with a little diamond in the center," explaining that it "would just be for starters" until he can afford a more expensive ring.

While the slander is understandable, comparing Belly's ring to Taylor's is not ideal due to the difference in their lifestyles and statures.

Belly and Jeremiah were in college when they decided to get married. With no real source of income and Jeremiah's debt, they could not afford an expensive ring (this is on top of Jeremiah's freedom-inspired lifestyle due to being part of a fraternity).

Still, there is a deeper reason why fans are outraged over Jeremiah (and it’s not because of the ring), and this has to do with Jeremiah’s cheating scandal with Lacie Barone during spring break.

From the fans’ perspective, Jeremiah proposes to Belly because he feels guilty about what he did, and many deem this his desperate attempt to keep her and prove something to Conrad.