Denise & Jeremiah's 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Relationship May Solve Who He Ends Up With In the Book

Denise and Jeremiah's unexpected strong friendship in The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 10 may have spoiled the series' endgame for both characters in the finale. Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) has had quite the romantic journey in the final season of the Amazon Prime Video series. While the series started off with Jeremiah and Belly (Lola Tung) together for four years, the pair's relationship abruptly ended after they broke up due to Jere's cheating scandal in Cabo. However, an accident that almost killed Belly's brother, Steven, changed her perspective in life, leading Belly to say yes to Jeremiah's proposal which was frowned upon by their family.

Still, Jeremiah and Belly pushed through with their wedding planning, but Belly's unresolved feelings with Conrad placed a wrench in their future. It turned out that Belly and Conrad's alone time in Cousins last Christmas was the same moment when Belly started loving him again (which explains why Jere accused Belly of cheating), and this revelation ultimately ended the wedding and the pair's relationship.

Do Jeremiah and Denise End Up Together?

Amazon Prime Video

While Belly is out exploring and rediscovering herself in Paris, Jeremiah is left scrambling what he really wants in life while sleeping in Taylor and Steven's apartment in The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 10. It turned out that he stopped going to school and he had been using his father's money as a safety net while he figures things out.

Unfortunately for him, Jere's father, Adam, figured everything out and he decided to cut him off financially to teach him a lesson. This also provided an opportunity for Taylor and Steven to give him a wake up call by subtly kicking him out because he already overstayed his welcome. Still, Jeremiah ended up moving in with another one of their friends: Denise Russo (Isabella Briggs).

Denise is introduced as Steven and Jeremiah's brilliant co-worker who initially tried to be with Steven, but the spark was not just there so they decided to be business partners instead. In the book, Denise had a minor role since she served as the wedding organizer of Belly and Jeremiah's wedding instead of being part of the close inner circle of the protagonists.

Denise and Jeremiah clearly had chemistry in Episode 10 and it further materialized during their conversation in Christmas. Denise was the one who acknowledged Jeremiah's healing process, pointing out, "Your healing timeline is your healing timeline." She was also the one who pushed Jere to forgive everybody involved in order to move forward.

Jeremiah clearly was happy that someone finally understood what he's going through, and their conversation ended with the both of them going to Denise's Christmas celebration with her family.

Jeremiah and Denise's newfound spark in their friendship in Episode 10 could lead into something more, and it was clear that their knowing glances and smiles to each other had a deeper meaning.

In the book, the one who Jeremiah ended up with was not actually revealed (similar to Steven and Taylor's) since the final chapter only focused on Belly and Conrad's future (spoiler alert!).

All signs point to Jeremiah and Denise ending up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, and it would be the best for both of them. Fleshing out Jeremiah even more by actually revealing who he ends up with provides much needed closure by allowing Belly and Conrad to be together in the finale.

Are Jeremiah & Denise Perfect for Each Other?

Amazon Prime Video

Jeremiah is someone who is carefree, emotionally open, and sometimes impulsive while Denise is intelligent, ambitious, and often times straightforward. Both of them essentially fill in the gaps, making them a suitable partner for each other.

Still, some would argue that it would be a little too convenient for Jeremiah and Denise to end up with each other. Denise is a strong woman, and she already admitted in Episode 10 that she falls hard when she is in love with someone, "like 'smashed into a million pieces at the bottom of a cliff' hard."

While it was made clear that Jeremiah would sometimes be manipulative when it came to Belly, it's reasonable to assume that he would not be able to do that with someone like Denise, considering that she is an assertive woman who knows how to stand up for herself. By being with Denise, it would allow Jeremiah to learn more about his flaws and change for the better.