How Much Steven & Laurel Find Out About Jeremiah Cheating on Belly In 'Summer I Turned Pretty', Revealed by Book

The Summer I Turned Pretty's third book, We'll Always Have Summer, revealed whether Steven and Laurel Conklin discovered Jeremiah's cheating shenanigans in Cabo during spring break. At the center of the story of the Amazon Prime Video romance series is the complex love triangle between Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad. The final season took things to a whole new level with the revelation that Belly and Jeremiah are about to get married, even after Jeremiah cheated on her with sorority member Lacie Barone during spring break in Cabo.

Throughout the first few episodes, only Belly and her best friend, Taylor, knew about Jeremiah's cheating scandal. Still, it didn't stop Belly from saying yes to Jeremiah when he asked her to get married. Belly's decision to agree to the wedding left fans dumbfounded because she forgave Jeremiah that easily. While Taylor supported her decision, many fans are rooting for Belly's family, particularly her brother Steven and mother Laurel, to find out about what truly happened between Jeremiah and Belly before the proposal.

Does Steven Find Out Jeremiah Cheated?

Amazon Prime Video

Steven Conklin had a limited role in Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy of novels, leading fans to wonder who he might end up with because the book never answered that question.

Aside from his romantic journey, one of the questions fans are asking is whether Steven found out Jeremiah cheated on Belly, considering Steven is considered Jeremiah's best friend in both the books and the series.

Unfortunately, We'll Always Have Summer confirmed that Steven never found out about Jeremiah's cheating fiasco. While he almost found out during the bachelor party when Redbird spilled the beans when they were out drinking, Steven was stuck on the dance floor and never had the chance to hear what Jeremiah did (instead, Conrad was the one who heard everything).

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 also revealed that Steven has no idea about what Jeremiah did during spring break. While he almost learned the truth during the bachelor party, Steven chose to be with Denise instead of finishing the night with the boys (Jeremiah's ex, Blake, who started the conversation about Lacie that led to Conrad finding out this time around).

During the wedding (in the book), Steven also wasn't able to find out about Jeremiah's infidelity because he was so busy comforting Belly after learning that Jeremiah had run away because of what she told him about Conrad's confession of his true feelings.

Meanwhile, Steven was preoccupied and furious in the Prime Video series over what Conrad did to Belly after he professed his love for her during her wedding weekend. Steven's anger at Conrad strongly suggests that he had no idea about Jeremiah's cheating. If he had, he would've confronted Jeremiah instead.

Given that the book's final chapters only focused on Belly and Conrad's exchange of letters and eventual wedding (spoiler alert!), it didn't reveal if Steven ever found out about Jeremiah's cheating scandal.

While there are three episodes left in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, the final shot of Jeremiah and Steven in Episode 8 revealed that Belly's brother still comforted her ex-fiancé after the wedding was called off, indicating that he has no idea about what happened during spring break.

It remains to be seen if Steven will learn about Jeremiah's wrongdoing. If he does, then his friendship with him will change in an instant.

Does Laurel Discover Belly Got Cheated on By Jeremiah?

Amazon Prime Video

It would be a completely different story if Laurel found out that Jeremiah cheated on Belly with Lacie Barone during spring break. The wedding would not have gone through right from the get-go since Laurel would do anything to stop it, even if it hurts Belly.

This is why Laurel never finds out about Jeremiah's cheating scandal in both the books and the series; it would have changed the trajectory of the story.

In We'll Always Have Summer and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Laurel disapproved of Jeremiah and Belly's marriage not due to the cheating fiasco. Instead, it was rooted in the fact that both of them are still young and too immature for marriage and life after it.

If she had known about Jeremiah's cheating, Laurel would instantly hate him for it, ruining the longstanding dynamic that she had established with him because of their tight-knit bond due to Jeremiah being Susannah Fisher's son.

By keeping Laurel unaware of the cheating that took place, it maintained a strong reasoning behind the mother-daughter clash over the wedding since it was anchored simply by Belly's reckless choices rather than an immoral mistake made by Jeremiah.

While it was a given that Belly wouldn't tell her mother about what Jeremiah did, there were several instances in Season 3 where Conrad would've told Laurel about Jeremiah's infidelity, but he chose not to out of respect for his brother. Conrad knew that the dynamic between Laurel and Jeremiah would've been dismantled if she were made aware of what happened, so he decided to keep it to himself (even if Jeremiah accused Belly and Conrad of betraying him after learning what happened last Christmas).

During the wedding day, Laurel admitted to Belly, "This isn't what I wanted for you, but I'm here." It was clear then that she still didn't want her only daughter to get married to Jeremiah.

After the wedding was called off, Season 3, Episode 8 showed Laurel seemingly at peace with the idea that Belly didn't push through with marrying Jeremiah. She kept the unopened letter from Susannah to herself, thinking that she could give it to her when the timing was right and on her real wedding day.

In the final chapters of the book, Conrad’s letters to Belly from her time in Spain reveal his persistent feelings, with Laurel quietly supporting his gradual pursuit by sharing updates about Belly’s experiences abroad. The absence of any mention of Laurel’s interactions with Jeremiah suggested a distant and casual dynamic between them over the years.

This meant that she ultimately never found out the truth about Jeremiah's reckless acts during spring break that broke her daughter's heart.