Why Conrad Says 'What Have I Done' In 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 - And It's Not Just Because of Belly

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 4 ended with Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) saying, "What have I done?" while hugging Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), and it had a far deeper reason. The final season of the Amazon Prime Video series has given Belly and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) a good chunk of the screen time in the first four episodes as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. This includes their infamous breakup due to Jere's cheating scandal, to his unexpected proposal that led to their frowned-upon wedding.

The missing link in Season 3 has been Conrad's limited screen time. The character is a crucial part of Belly's story, and his minor presence is understandable due to his distance from the main characters, considering he was busy at Stanford. Despite that, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 shows Conrad losing his job, resulting in him returning to Cousins while trying to figure out what's next for his life.

In Season 3, Episode 4, Belly and Jeremiah ran away after Laurel (Belly's mom) rejected their wedding. They unexpectedly reunited with Conrad at the Fisher beach house in Cousins, where Jeremiah asked him to be his best man (alongside Steven) for the wedding (to which he agreed).

Why Did Conrad Say 'What Have I Done?'

Amazon Prime Video

After agreeing to be one of the best men at Jeremiah and Belly's wedding, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 4 ended with the reveal that Conrad baked Belly's favorite muffins as his birthday present, telling her that he would "always remember" her birthday no matter what. This is on top of him telling Belly that he agreed to be Jeremiah's co-best man for the wedding.

Belly interpreted Conrad's news as his way of blessing the wedding, and she was absolutely delighted with it, which led to their first hug in a long time. Conrad noticed this, and in his mind, he said, "What have I done?"

Conrad's final line in Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 4's ending means that fans will get to see Conrad's perspective for the first time, similar to how the series showcased Jeremiah's in one episode of Season 2. This also means that viewers will learn more about Conrad's true feelings about Belly and Jeremiah's wedding and whether he is still in love with Belly.

Interestingly, Conrad's "What have I done?" line is a callback to Belly's same exact dialogue from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Episode 2, when she said that while trying on a debutante dress in front of Susannah (Conrad and Jeremiah's late mother) and Laurel. The meaning behind that line from Conrad and Belly is that they are both doing things they don't want to do to make someone they love happy.

At this stage, it's clear Conrad is still in love with Belly, and agreeing to be Jeremiah's best man in his and Belly's wedding hurts him.

More so, Conrad's "What have I done?" line is not just about Belly; it also means something for his brother, Jeremiah. Conrad is taking the high road by being a co-best man since he is willing to put himself through an emotional rollercoaster just to see both of them happy.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2025, Christopher Briney already confirmed that Conrad will narrate one episode in Season 3, meaning that it will most likely end up being Episode 5:

"It’s cool to steal the voiceover spot for a little while. It’s fun to have the insight. It’s fun to have exactly what the subtext is. It makes the scene easier, because that’s half the work."

Briney also teased that "there's a different sort of use of visual storytelling for [Conrad's] perspective:"

"There’s a different sort of use of visual storytelling for his perspective. And to be in on that was cool. The goal is to give — as there was the objective for Jeremiah, and as most of the show is for Belly — an idea of what it feels like to live in that person’s mind for an episode."

It's worth noting that We'll Always Have Summer, the third book in Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, also includes Conrad's perspective for the first time, starting in Chapter 20 and continuing in Chapter 28.

Why Conrad's Perspective Is Important in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

Conrad's limited screen time in the first four episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 means he is due for a much bigger role (considering the ending of We'll Always Have Summer). Season 3, Episode 5 is poised to give diehard fans of both the books and the series what they need: Conrad's thoughts about the wedding, Belly, and Jeremiah.

In the book, Conrad seemed to agree with Laurel about rejecting the wedding, noting, "There was no way Laurel was going to be like, sure, I'll throw my teenage daughter a wedding." He also pointed out that Jere's decision was "ridiculous" given the circumstances.

Chapter 28 of We'll Always Have Summer confirmed that Conrad is still in love with Belly, with him saying that the only reason he couldn't stop it was due to Jeremiah being his brother:

"He was marrying my girl, and I couldn't do anything about it. I just had to watch it happen, because he was my brother, because I promised."

Some of Conrad's thoughts are expected to be translated on-screen, which will also reveal that he still has feelings for Belly after all these years. Revealing Conrad's true feelings in the final season will change everything because it will explain why he was distant from them but still chose to support their decision.

It will be interesting to find out how the series will showcase the love triangle dynamic between Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly, and how it will differ from the books. Whether the relationship between the trio will be adapted differently, the one sure thing is that Conrad is still in love with Belly, and it will have much larger ramifications down the road.

Read more about the biggest spoilers from The Summer I Turned Pretty's third book, We'll Always Have Summer.