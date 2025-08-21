Summer I Turned Pretty: Why Belly Knocks on the Wall at the End of Episode 7 In Season 3 Traces All the Way Back to the Series Premiere

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 ended with Belly (Lola Tung) knocking on the wall, which strongly symbolized his future with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad. The latest episode of the Amazon Prime Video series finally brought one of the fan-favorite scenes from Jenny Han's novel to life after Conrad (Christopher Briney) found out about Jeremiah's cheating scandal, which led to his breakup with Belly before he proposed to her.

While Conrad didn't confront Jeremiah (yet) about hurting Belly after he cheated, he eventually confessed his feelings for Belly in Cousins Beach, but she turned him down because, unlike him, she believed Jeremiah would love her no matter what. This emotional confrontation pulled back the curtain on how Conrad really felt after they broke up four years ago, revealing the truth and showing him vulnerable for the first time in a while.

Belly couldn't understand what Conrad said, but she felt conflicted about comforting him because she knew that she was still going to marry Jeremiah the next day. The episode ended with a callback to The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, but it ended differently this time.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7's ending showed Belly knocking on the wall in her bedroom, which was a clear reference to what she did all the way back in Season 1, Episode 1 (which was another callback when the premiere revealed where Belly lives). To recap, Season 1's premiere showed Belly knocking on the wall to serve as her secret code to Jeremiah to check on him and reassure him that she is always there as his best friend.

Unfortunately, in Season 3, Episode 7's ending, Jeremiah was so drunk that he wasn't able to respond to Belly's knock (unlike in Season 1 when he acknowledged her). Jeremiah got drunk even though he promised Belly he wouldn't, and the ending suggested that he won't be there for her anymore, opening up the possibility for Conrad and Belly to be together.

Still, there was a deeper meaning behind all of this because it wasn't only Jeremiah who broke promises during that night. Belly also told Jeremiah that she wouldn't eat Taylor's gummies (a type of drug), and she still had some. Conrad promised himself he wouldn't tell Belly how he truly felt out of respect for their wedding, but he still chose to be vulnerable and honest.

Belly's knock is only the tip of the iceberg and could hint at what will happen in the final four episodes, specifically the highly anticipated wedding.

So, Did Belly Still Love Conrad?

From the moment Jeremiah and Belly broke the news to their family that they would soon marry each other, all signs pointed to their wedding being a disaster because neither of them was financially or emotionally ready for a lifelong adventure.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 7 further cemented that claim, considering how conflicted Belly is after finally learning the truth about Conrad's feelings (it seemed Conrad losing his job might have turned out to be a good thing because it paved the way for him to return to Cousins and be with Belly).

In Jenny Han's We'll Always Have Summer, Belly's perspective right after Conrad's confession sheds some light on what she truly felt. She reveals that she let herself cry on the beach because she and Conrad were "never going to be."

The morning after, Belly and Conrad had another confrontation, this time more brutal. Conrad repeated what he told Belly about still loving her while he pointed out that he thought she knew it all along. Belly shut him down again, but it wasn't because she didn't love Conrad. Instead, she loves him so much she couldn't let him go, but she couldn't walk away from Jeremiah (especially after all the complex preparations for the wedding).

Belly was conflicted about giving everything up for Conrad because she knew she would lose Jeremiah as her best friend forever. She didn't want to bet her whole life on Conrad, knowing what had happened in their breakup in the past.

Without spoiling anything, it is reasonable to assume that the Prime Video series would show Jeremiah finding out about Belly and Conrad's confrontation, directly impacting the upcoming wedding.

At the end of the day, it would be up to Belly to choose who she would, and deep down, she knew the answer. Hopefully, she won't be too late in acting on her real feelings.

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Jackie Chung. Season 3 of the romance drama series premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, with the finale set to be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.