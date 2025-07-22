'Summer I Turned Pretty': Conrad Losing His Job In Season 3 Is a Change from the Books (So Will He Get It Back?)

The Summer I Turned Pretty's third book, We'll Always Have Summer, confirmed whether Conrad ever got his job back after being fired. The Amazon Prime Video series returns for its final season as it aims to complete Isabel "Belly" Conklin's (Lola Tung) romantic journey which will boil down to her two choices: her current boyfriend, Jeremiah, and her first love, Conrad. While Belly and Jeremiah are busy preparing to share the news about their unexpected wedding after breaking up due to Jere's cheating scandal, Conrad is busy elsewhere with his pre-med duties at Stanford.

A good chunk of the first two episodes shows Conrad making himself pre-occupied with his summer job because he knows deep down that he is still in love with Belly. He couldn't do anything about it out of respect for his brother, Jeremiah.

Does Conrad Get His Job Back In 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 2 revealed that Conrad is currently in his first year in pre-med at Stanford University and he applied for a summer job at Stanford Medical Center to help cope with his mental health struggles and progress his career.

However, his stint at Stanford Medical didn't last long because of a crucial mistake he committed. After Steven Conklin (Belly's brother) got into an accident after an argument with Taylor, Belly rushed to the hospital to check on her brother.

Given that Belly is still a teenager and had no idea what else to do, Taylor stepped up and reached out to Conrad for help. Without hesitation, Conrad (during his first day at Stanford Medical) asked his supervisor, Dr. Namazy, for help to make sure that Steven will be okay. Dr. Namazy said that the hospital's head of neurology is a friend of friend and she found a way to convince her to look into Steven's case (all thanks to Conrad).

Dr. Namazy tried to give Conrad a day off, knowing how close he is to the situation involving Steven. However, he chose not to take it because he wouldn't want to disappoint his boss during his first day.

Conrad's decision to stay came back to bite him in the end since he accidentally mislabeled one of the blood draws in one of his tasks because he was too busy worrying about updates from Belly. As a result, he was fired by Dr. Namazy on the spot, pointing out that his one mistake puts a patient at risk.

While it was a lone mistake, the supervisor pointed out that Conrad should know his limits and not make himself "a walking liability."

At the end of day, Conrad's friend, Agnes, paid him a visit to talk some sense into him while comforting him about his firing. Agnes told him that he needs to "pay more attention to [his] feelings" and acknowledge them before it can consume him.

While Season 3 has yet to confirm if Conrad will ever get his job back at Stanford Medical, it's worth noting that the third book, We'll Always Have Summer, didn't have any specific reference to Conrad being fired from a summer job, and this plot point was only made for the romance drama series.

Despite being fired, there is still a good chance for Conrad to return to the job since he can always reapply next year. In order to improve, though, he needs to address his lingering issues within himself first.

Here's Why The Series Included Conrad's Firing

It's possible that the storyline involving Conrad being fired from his summer job was included to redirect and give him a reason to return to Cousins and reunite with his family and Belly's to set up his next arc.

In the book, they are all reunited for Susannah's memorial garden and this is where he will learn about Jeremiah and Belly's wedding.

Part of Conrad's story in Season 3 and in the novels is acknowledging his feelings for Belly and how it still affects him in a consistent basis.

He is scared to address it because he knew that it would affect his brother. Now that Jeremiah and Belly are getting married, it is harder for Conrad to accept the reality and move forward.

