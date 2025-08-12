Disney+'s Young Avengers Will Assemble Sooner Than Expected in 2025 MCU Series

Three Young Avengers will assemble later this year on Disney+, subverting expectations that such a crossover wouldn't come until Avengers: Doomsday or Phase 7. The MCU's Multiverse Saga has had fans eagerly awaiting a Young Avengers team-up after introducing many newcomer heroes who would fit such a lineup. While the jury is still out on when that crossover will come, The Marvels finally started pulling threads together when Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan reached out to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop to propose "putting together a team."

Marvel Studios is reportedly planning to unite these heroes again in a Young Avengers-esque team-up series, Champions. The Disney+ crossover project recently got a promising update as writer Rachna Fruchbom boarded Champions with plans to shoot in 2026 and premiere after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

A report from Nexus Point News offered fresh details on Disney+'s upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series, which will bring back Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

The insider scoop noted that the young trio will be "best friends" in the R-rated affair, finally bringing together the Young Avengers under Marvel Studios.

As fans eagerly wait to see the Young Avengers assemble on Earth-616, Marvel Zombies will offer a glimpse at what their dynamic will look like when they do.

That same report from Nexus Point News also confirmed Marvel Zombies' main villain, the Dead Queen, who happens to be a familiar MCU ex-superhero.

Disney Treasure

While this will be the first time the Young Avengers assemble in an MCU project, America Chavez, Cassie Lang and Riri Williams did do a team-up in character last year for Disney Treasure's Worlds of Marvel.

Thorne, Steinfeld, and Vellani are just three of nine MCU actors whose voices will be heard when Marvel Zombies hits Disney+ later this year on October 3. As most weren't expecting these heroes to crossover until the Avengers movies or Champions, learning they will unite as soon as this year is an exciting surprise.

What Is Marvel Studios Planning for the Young Avengers?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies' decision to so closely unite Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Kate Bishop indicates, as expected, that all three will join the MCU's young superhero team (whatever they may be called) when such a crossover happens. Beyond that, a Disney Cruise show also revealed Cassie Lang and America Chavez as likely members, which should come as no surprise to anyone.

Between Hulk's son Skaar, Isaiah Bradley's grandson Eli (aka Patriot), and Thor's adopted daughter Love, the MCU has no shortage of superhero kids.

It's too soon to tell which of these young icons will join the Champions, but Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff and his brother Tommy (who will reportedly be reintroduced in Vision Quest), aka Wiccan and Speed, may be safe bets.

Currently, the MCU's future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars is in a constant state of flux, as Marvel Studios can easily shelf, pivot, or cancel future projects. As such, nothing is certain when it comes to Champions until it is official, and Blade's constant delays have proven that, even then, anything can happen.

Nonetheless, fans can only hope that Champions will find its footing under Rachna Fruchbom and continue a promising path toward a Phase 7 release. Before then, there's every chance these future Champions will cross paths in the next Avengers movies, setting up their full-scale crossover show to follow.