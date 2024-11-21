Disney Reveals First Look at 2024 MCU Young Avengers Crossover

The Young Avengers have assembled aboard Disney's latest Worlds of Marvel experience.

First introduced on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wish in 2022, Worlds of Marvel is a first-of-its-kind Marvel dining experience offering interactive shows and entertainment headlined by Marvel Studios stars.

Ahead of the Disney Treasure setting sail on December 21, Disney previewed what to expect from its second-ever Worlds of Marvel, including a post-credits scene starring the Young Avengers.

New Worlds of Marvel Show Features Young Avengers Teamup

During a media preview for the Disney Treasure cruise ship, the new Worlds of Marvel restaurant revealed a never-before-seen scene featuring three young MCU heroines who are expected to be part of the Young Avengers.

While Marvel Studios has yet to announce a comic book-inspired Young Avengers project, many fans expect it is only a matter of time, and this could be another hint toward that.

Not only does the MCU already have an impressive roster of teenage and young adult heroes, but The Marvels post-credit scene where Ms. Marvel recruits Hawkeye's Kate Bishop seemingly set up a Young Avengers movie or TV show.

As audiences continue to wait for Marvel Studios to greenlight that Young Avengers movie or Disney+ series, Worlds of Marvel has seemingly offered fans an idea of what to expect.

Disney Cruise Line

In the brief clip, Tony Stark's trusty AI assistant FRIDAY introduces the "youngest heroes."

This includes Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kathyrn Newton's Cassie Lang from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Dominique Thorne as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams who is set to headline her own 2025 Disney+ series, Ironheart.

Disney Cruise Line

Interestingly enough, the Ironheart star named Cassie Lang as her hope for a Young Avengers crossover. Whether she knew about this cameo then is unknown.

In the new scene, the trio are seated at a table on the upper deck of the Disney Treasure, specifically at the Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods.

Since they have been eating, the clip may be a callback to The Avengers post-credits scene while also teasing what else guests can expect at Worlds of Marvel and maybe the MCU.

Watch the full clip featuring the Young Avengers from World of Marvel show here:

Marvel Studios' Young Adventures Confirmed?

Since the Disney Treasure has yet to begin public sailings, this Worlds of Marvel may have even more intriguing scenes and heroes in store.

Unlike the Disney Wish and its Worlds of Marvel, the Disney Treasure offers seven-night itineraries meaning this restaurant offers shows beyond Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including the Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix which is exclusive to the new ship.

But even though Disney's various MCU experiences, including Worlds of Marvel and its Quantum Encounter show, feature Marvel Studios talent and mirror the ever-changing Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are not considered canon.

According to Imagineer Danny Handke, the Creative Director for Worlds of Marvel, Disney's Avengers: Quantum Encounter doesn't exist in the MCU because it is "a Variant of the main MCU timeline:"

"We are kind of in our own theme park universe, and the Multiverse concept's great because we're a Variant of the main MCU timeline, so it helps everyone understand that. Canon is the official canon we see on screen and our park universe mirrors that, but our stories go in different directions, mainly because we as the audience are protagonists."

This is why Iron Man is still alive at Disneyland's Avengers Campus, Groot is still Baby Groot inside Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!, and T'Challa and Shuri are both the Black Panthers of Wakanda.

But just because Ironheart, Cassie Lang, and America Chavez haven't canonically celebrated a victory on the deck of a cruise ship doesn't mean we won't see them assemble within the greater MCU.

After all, Worlds of Marvel has a history of teaming up heroes before their films. For instance, the first interaction between Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel was for Quantum Encounter and before the two shot The Marvels.

Disney is expected to reveal more about the Disney Treasure's Worlds of Marvel, and its experiences, in the weeks to come.

The Disney Treasure sets sail on December 21, 2024.