Disney+ Confirms 2 Inconsistencies In MCU's Phase 5 Timeline

A Disney+ update revealed that Phase 5 of the MCU has two major timeline exceptions. What began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023 has now spanned multiple films and Disney+ series, but as Marvel Studios closes the book on Phase 5, fans have noticed two phase entries that stand apart.

According to Disney+'s MCU Timeline, the main guide for the MCU's in-universe chronology, 2024's Echo and Marvel Studios' newly released Ironheart are officially chronological outliers within Phase 5. While the current phase's projects are listed in their chronological order on the streamer, Marvel Studios has placed these two Disney+ shows between Phase 4 movies and shows.

Currently, the Disney+ MCU Timeline shows Echo taking place after 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and before She-Hulk, both of which debuted in 2022. In addition, Marvel Studios placed Ironheart, which premiered on Disney+ on June 24 after 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder but prior to October 2022's Werewolf by Night. Furthermore, both of these streaming shows take place prior to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the launch of Phase 5, even though Ironheart is this current phase's final installment.

To make sense of this timeline tangle that even Loki, now the God of Stories, would struggle with, the following is breakdown of where Phase 5 projects belong, along with why those two Disney+ shows are anomalies.

A Chronological Timeline of the MCU's Phase 5 Projects

Echo

Marvel Studios

A spin-off of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led Hawkeye, Echo spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she returns to her hometown after shooting Kingpin. While first announced in 2021, Marvel Studios' new quality control and output mandates, followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes, affected its ongoing slate. Therefore, despite being set a mere five months after 2021's Hawkeye and canonically in May of 2025, Echo finally released in its entirety in January of 2024 and under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' most recent release, Ironheart follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) six months after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Like Echo, the show experienced various delays after it was announced in December 2020 and filmed in 2022. This is one of the reasons why, despite being set in-universe during 2025, Ironheart didn't premeire its first three episodes until June 24, with the remaining three set to drop on Tuesday, July 1.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios

The 2023 film that launched Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes place in 2026 within MCU canon. The Ant-Man threequel plunged audiences into the Quantum Realm, where Jonathan Majors debuted his Kang the Conqueror.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

While the Guardians' farewell adventure is set during Phase 5 and after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man 3, director James Gunn focused more on the characters and their goodbye than their contribution to the MCU's ongoing story.

Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios

Taking place sometime during 2026 and after Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion on Disney+ was an espionage drama and a distant sequel to the Skrull-related events of Captain Marvel.

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

Another 2026 story and Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels occurs after Secret Invasion where Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau try to determine why they swap places and which deepens the MCU's Multiverse mystery.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

On the Disney+ MCU Timeline, Ryan Reynolds' first Deadpool entry under the MCU banner falls after The Marvels and is another Multiversal story that laid the groundwork for the X-Men's arrival.

Agatha All Along

Marvel Studios

Set three years after WandaVision and canonically in 2026, Agatha All Along follows Deadpool & Wolverine on the timeline and is expected to tie into Vision Quest, the third project within Marvel's WandaVision trilogy coming to Disney+ in 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again - Season 1

Marvel Studios

Taking place after Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again falls near the end of Phase 5 while continuing the story set up in Hawkeye, Echo, and Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's original series, Netflix's Daredevil.

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

The latest MCU film added to Disney+, Captain America: Brave New World takes place after Daredevil: Born Again during November of 2026 and into the first few months of 2027. The next and final Phase 5 film coming to Disney+ is Thunderbolts*, which is confirmed to follow the events of Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4 and whose post-credits scene seemingly takes place during Phase 6's Avengers: Doomsday.