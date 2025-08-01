DC Officially Unveils New Wonder Woman Logo Following Gal Gadot's Exit

DC Studios has released a stunning new image of an updated Wonder Woman logo. After James Gunn confirmed a new Wonder Woman movie is in development, this newly revealed redesign offers fans a first look at the DCU's fresh take on Wonder Woman's insignia following Gal Gadot's exit from the role.

In the wake of Superman's theatrical release and Gunn's confirmation of a new Wonder Woman movie, X user @DCUPRIMETV noted DC updated the official brand pages for Batman, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, and, of course, Wonder Woman. The iconic comic book heroine's new logo features a bright, gold connected double-W emblem against a red and blue background and balanced by three silver stars. Overall, the updated emblem is more reminiscent of Wonder Woman's classic comic book style than Gal Gadot's metallic interpretation of the logo. This aesthetic is also similar in style to DC Studios' new Batman logo which also adopted a more colorful and traditional approach than recent versions.

DC Studios

Gal Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and soon became synonymous with the role, especially after 2017's Wonder Woman blockbuster, which not only retold the character's origin story but was also a period piece set during World War I. However, after Wonder Woman 1984 slowed the character's momentum and since James Gunn and Peter Safran heading up a rebooted DCU, the studio is now set to cast a new actress as the Princess of Themyscira, and the redesigned Wonder Woman logo is the first visual evidence of the studio's new direction and that a new actress will take up the mantle (check out 8 actress who should replace Gal Gadot here!)

While it appears DC Studios is fast-tracking its Wonder Woman movie, which is a project separate from the HBO's Paradise Lost which is set to explore Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira, no casting announcements or release dates have been confirmed. However, the rebrand further suggests Gunn and Safran have a vision for the Amazon warrior, and it's going to be different than Gal Gadot's and other recent versions of the heroine's emblem.

Recent Versions of the Wonder Woman Logo

The Flash

Warner Bros.

One of Gal Gadot's last appearances within the DCEU was her brief role in 2023's The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. Although her costume differs slightly from Wonder Woman 1984, Gadot's Diana continues to wear the modern, interlocking Wonder Woman insignia that fans recognized from her earlier films and appearances.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

Warner Bros.

Another recent and dramatically different version of Wonder Woman and her signature costume can be seen in Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, a 2025 anime film based on Batman. In the movie, Wonder Woman is Princess Diana or Daiana Amazone, the Eagle Goddess. In addition to being an ally to the Batman family, she also protects women from the Hagane Family and its Yakuza League.

Harley Quinn Season 4

HBO Max

Another recent on-screen appearance from Wonder Woman occurred in Season 4 of Harley Quinn. This animated version of Diana Prince has a more classic and traditional look, and it's worth noting that the emblem on her shield closely resembles DC Studios' choice for Wonder Woman's new logo, another sign that Gunn and Safran are returning to the character's comic book roots.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

A 2024 action-adventure shooter game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, follows the Suicide Squad on a mission to wipe out the Justice League, which has been brainwashed by Brainiac. The one exception is Wonder Woman, played by Zehra Fazal, who appears in the game with a fresh redesign inspired by the actress's South Asian background (find out what the game's controversial ending means here).

Absolute Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Another new and recent take on Wonder Woman appeared in Absolute Wonder Woman, a 2024 comic book series that followed a reinvented version of the heroine who was raised in Hell instead of Themyscira. To reflect this darker, disturbing story, her logo is red and silver and lacking her traditional blue, a shift also mirrored in her redesigned costume.