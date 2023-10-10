Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Future Gets Disappointing Update (Report)

Will Gal Gadot return as Wonder Woman for the new DCU? A new report offered a disappointing update on her future.

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to usher in a new reboot of the superhero brand, one which has already been confirmed to recast two Justice League characters despite bringing back some familiar faces.

One of the heroes with a particularly mysterious fate comes with Gadot's Amazonian hero following the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3 and her two appearances in some of the DCEU's final movies.

Gal Gadot Reportedly Out as Wonder Woman for DC Reboot

According to a report from Variety discussing the development of this year's final DCEU movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Gal Gadot is not expected to reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the new DCU.

The report stated none of those cast by Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League will return for the reboot.

Both Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman have already had their recasting officially announced, but the outlet made it clear that Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller's Flash, and Jason Momoa's Aquaman will face the same fate.

The news comes despite the actress' previous claim she will develop Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, despite the Patty Jenkins-directed threequel's previous cancelation:

“I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together.”

A report from Variety shortly after Gadot's statement seemingly debunked the chances of Wonder Woman 3 coming to pass, as sources of the trade stated a third flick is not in development and the studio has no plans for one at this time.

Gadot even told Entertainment Tonight in June, six months after Jenkins' treatment of Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped, that "things are being worked behind the scenes" for the future of her DC character.

What Gal Gadot's Recasting Means for Wonder Woman's Future

James Gunn recently cleared up the confusion on the new DCU canon, stating plans for some actors to reprise their roles with certain plot points that "might be consistent" with those featured in the old universe.

The only actors confirmed to return as the same characters so far are Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, John Cena's Peacemaker, Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, Sean Gunn's Weasel, and Steve Agee's John Economos.

It certainly appears as - except for Blue Beetle - the only safe characters are those from Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. The new regime looks to be focused on recasting the Justice League in hopes of distancing itself from the SnyderVerse and the last attempt at assembling the superhero team.

As both Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman are being replaced, it only makes sense for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman to face the same fate to introduce a fresh trinity as DC Studios lays the groundwork for an all-new Justice League.

The studio currently doesn't appear to have a new Wonder Woman project in the pipeline, with the closest thing being the Max original prequel series Paradise Lost, which will travel to the world of the Amazons before the birth of Diana Prince.

DC's leading female hero will likely receive her own project later on in the Chapter 1 slate beyond the 10 movies and shows Gunn has announced so far and will be played by a fresh actress.

But as the DCU is only expected to release two movies and shows a year, the current slate of projects will likely take the franchise up until at least 2027. So unless Wonder Woman makes her way into another hero's project, fans may not meet the new Amazonian before 2028, which is still five years away.

This will open the door for Gadot and the rest of the previous Justice League cast to rejoin the DCU as new characters. After all, Gunn has already met with Cavill about taking on a new role after Superman while reports have claimed Jason Momoa may be in talks to play Lobo for the reboot.

