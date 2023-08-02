Gal Gadot Makes Surprise Announcement About Her DC Superhero Return

Actress Gal Gadot made an announcement about her future as Wonder Woman following the previous cancelation of Wonder Woman 3.

Two Justice League stars have already been axed from James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU reboot - Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman - leaving the fate of the others, including Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, uncertain.

Wonder Woman 3 was originally canceled by DC Studios and Warner Bros. in December 2022, with director Patty Jenkins reportedly told, "As [the project] stood... [it] did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans."

Gal Gadots Announces Wonder Woman 3 Plans

Speaking to ComicBook in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, actress Gal Gadot announced there are still plans to develop Wonder Woman 3 at DC Studios.

The Israeli star first expressed her love for playing Wonder Woman as it's "so close to and dear to [her] heart:"

“I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart."

Gadot announced how she was told by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran they are "gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together:"

"From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gadot teased how "things are being worked on" for her Wonder Woman future and fans will learn about it "once the right moment arrives:"

“Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

Why Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman News Is So Surprising

Everything Gal Gadot has stated up until now appears to indicate that, at least per the current plan, she will be sticking around as Wonder Woman for the DCU. This fact is bound to confuse many as Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill's recasting appeared to suggest plans for a whole new Justice League roster.

Perhaps James Gunn and Peter Safran will be taking on the actors, creatives, and story elements they wish from the defunct DCEU to build their new universe. That may open the doors for Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash to stick around and possibly even receive new sequels under the DCU.

Gunn was clear the ten-project DCU slate presented was only part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, with more movies and shows to be announced. There is already one Wonder Woman-related title on the slate with the Game of Thrones-inspired Paradise Lost series, which looks to take place before Gadot's Diana Prince was born on Themyscira.

While Wonder Woman 3 may not be in development quite yet, it appears Gadot will be taking a more involved role once it does move forward. The actress has recently been producing more-and-more movies, including her upcoming Heart of Stone and Cleopatra, leading her to get more involved in developing the threequel.

Regardless, Wonder Woman 3 still appears to be a long way away, as the existing slate of movies will likely take the DCU through the end of 2027. With development still yet to begin and Max's Paradise Lost set to release before, the threequel probably won't be coming for at least five years unless plans change.

Wonder Woman 3 has yet to be announced by Warner Bros. or DC Studios.