Gal Gadot Teases Her Wonder Woman Return In the New DCU

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman may not be hanging up her lasso after all.

Following Wonder Woman 3's cancellation and James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU reboot, all signs pointed toward the end of Gadot's run as Diana Prince.

But a recent comment from the actress sparked new speculation about her future DC prospects.

Is Gal Gadot Wonder Woman in the DCU Reboot?

DC

In talking to Entertainment Tonight about her Wonder Woman future, Gal Gadot claimed that "Things are being worked behind the scenes:"

"Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

Shortly after Warner Bros. canceled Wonder Woman 3 in December 2022, Gadot tweeted that she couldn't "wait to share her next chapter with [fans]:"

"A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

However, in the weeks that followed, fans received conflicting reports of whether DC Studios intended to continue with the actress or recast.

While a January 2023 report indicated Warner Bros. would not continue with Gadot's Amazonian, a February report noted the studio "would like" to produce Wonder Woman 3 with the actress sans original director Patty Jenkins.

In the meantime, Gadot reprised her DCEU role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and, most recently, The Flash.

When to Expect a Wonder Woman Confirmation

Ever since Gal Gadot made her mark in 2017's Wonder Woman, it's been difficult to imagine anyone else in the role.

While Gadot's latest comments shouldn't be taken as a confirmation of her return, they're further evidence that Warner Bros. may feel the same way as the fans.

The problem, of course, is that Gal Gadot's Diana is an established DCEU character. Crossing her over into a universe, and one without Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, is bound to cause confusion.

In addition, James Gunn and Peter Safran's already announced Paradise Lost, a described "Game of Throne's-ish story" set in Themyscira prior to Diana's birth.

One solution that would allow Gadot to continue in her role without muddying the waters of the new DCU is a DC Elseworlds Wonder Woman 3, similar to how Robert Pattinson's The Batman Universe exists separately from the studio's reboot slate.

DC Studios is expected to make major headlines at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Hopefully, some clarification on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will be confirmed there.

