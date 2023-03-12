Best Look at Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Return for 2023 DC Movie (Photos)

A new promo for Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed Gal Gadot's next (and possibly final) appearance as Wonder Woman.

After the faceless Superman cameo in the first Shazam film, much has been made about a potential appearance from a Justice League member in the upcoming sequel.

While fans have spotted glimpses of what they thought to be Gadot's Amazonian hero recently, with a suspicious-looking shoulder popping up in a trailer, as well as a low-quality shot of what seems to be the hero's bright red armor, nothing official has been announced confirming a Wonder Woman cameo in the film.

That was until recently when a TV spot for Fury of the Gods made its way online, sporting shots of Gadot's DC character alongside the Shazam family, and prompting the film's director to warn fans that if they "want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads."

A Better Look at Shazam's Wonder Woman Cameo

The best look yet at Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been posted online, further confirming her involvement in the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The spot (posted by Twitter user Cryptic HD QUALITY) is the very same one fans spotted recently that not only teases Gadot's DC heroine but outright shows her interacting with the cast of the Shazam! sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman can be seen in full battle gear, joking with Billy Batson and the rest of the Shazam family, telling them to "stick to saving the world," after Zachary Levi's titular hero seemingly hits on the Amazonian warrior.

The full spot can be seen below:

A Justice League-Sized Spoiler

While it is exciting to know that a Justice League member will officially be making an appearance in Shazam 2 (especially after the faceless Superman mishap from the first film), this kind of feels like opening Christmas presents a week before the big day.

Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg made it abundantly clear in his reaction to this footage getting out there, that this was not something fans were supposed to know about before the movie hit theaters.

The filmmaker has been clever in teasing his latest DC epic as a "mini-Avengers movie," shrouding those comments in mystery, never really 100% revealing what exactly he was referring to.

This would be like Barry Keoghan's Joker popping up in a trailer for The Batman or Thanos in a commercial for 2012's The Avengers. It just takes away from the surprise.

Surely there will be other moments in Fury of the Gods to get excited about, but a reveal such as this coming out before the movie even comes out must be deflating for all involved.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters worldwide on Friday, March 17.