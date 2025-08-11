Outlander: Blood of My Blood Family Tree Picture: Jamie Fraser & Dougal MacKenzie Next of Kin

Outlander: Blood of my Blood complicates the franchise's central family tree, focusing on how leads Claire and Jamie Fraser came to be in the mainline Outlander series. The new romantic drama from the creators of the beloved Starz series takes place decades before the prime Outlander show, telling the story of how the parents of the original show's central couple fell in love themselves, while incorporating the franchise's signature time-travelling sci-fi elements.

The show's story unfolds over two planes of action: one in 18th-century Scotland between Jamie Fraser's parents and the other in World War I-era England, centering on Claire Beauchamp's family. The first two episodes debuted on Starz on Friday, August 8, and new episodes will drop every Friday through October 10.

Blood of my Blood stars Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, and Hermione Corfield as a part of its primary cast.

Breaking Down the Outlander: Blood of my Blood Family Tree

Starz

Red Jacob MacKenzie

Starz

Red Jacob MacKenzie is Ellen's father and the chieftain of Castle Leoch. He is known for his fierce and ruthless battle-hungry mentality. His daughter would go on to fall in love with a young man named Brian Fraser, with whom she would have a baby, Jamie (aka the main character of the mainline Outlander franchise).

Anne MacKenzie

Anne MacKenzie is the wife of the fearless Red Jacob MacKenzie and the mother of Ellen MacKenzie/Frasier. Jacob is not the first man she took as a husband, though, as the character was previously married to Donald MacKenzie, but married Jacob after he took Castle Leoch by force.

Ellen MacKenzie

Starz

Ellen MacKenzie (played by Harriet Slater) serves as one of Outlander: Blood of my Blood's main characters. Ellen is one of the heirs to Castle Leoch and the daughter of Jacob and Ane MacKenzie. She will go on to marry the young Brian Fraser and give birth to a son, Jamie.

Dougal MacKenzie

Starz

Dougal MacKenzie is Ellen's youngest brother and one of two sons of Jacob and Anne MacKenzie. As seen in Outlander, he eventually becomes the war chieftain of the MacKenzie clan. Still, after his father's death, he is not granted the family throne as he is deemed too unpredictable and unfit to rule.

Colum MacKenzie

Starz

Colum MacKenzie is the oldest of the MacKenzie boys. He is Ellen's eldest brother and the firstborn of Jacob and Anne's children. Despite suffering from a degenerative disease known as Toulouse-Lautrec Syndrome, Colum is picked as the head of the MacKenzie clan following his father's death.

Jocasta MacKenzie

Starz

Jocasta MacKenzie is another of the MacKenzie kids. She was born to Anne and Jacob MacKenzie. Like any good MacKenzie, Jocasta is best known for her charismatic but sly demeanor.

Janet MacKenzie

Starz

Janet MacKenzie is the youngest of the MacKenzie children and one of the few to not make it to the mainline Outlander series. She is the young, spunky sister of Harriet Slater's Ellen MacKenzie, who tragically dies at 24 after succumbing to a terrible fever.

Lord Lovat/Simon Fraser

Starz

Lord Lovat (aka Simon Fraser) is one of the franchise's few characters based on a real-life human being. The grandfather of Outlander lead Jamie Fraser appears in the new prequel series, seen fooling around with local kitchen maid Davian Porter.

Davina Porter

Starz

Davina Porter is a local kitchen maid who has drawn the eye of Lord Lovat. The pair engage in a passionate carnal affair, resulting in the birth of young Brian Fraser, a baby born into Scottish high society despite coming into this world out of wedlock.

Brian Fraser

Starz

Brian Fraser (brought to life by Jamie Roy) is one of the new series' main characters, being the eventual father of Jamie Fraser, as depicted in Outlander. As a young man, he takes a fancy to the daughter of another Scottish lord, Ellen, with whom he elopes and marries.

Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Starz

Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is Brian's second cousin and a close confidant of the young up-and-coming lord. The pair is so close, in fact, that Murtagh is eventually named Jamie's godfather when he comes along.

Henry Beauchamp

Starz

Henry Beauchamp is one of Blood of my Blood's World War I characters. He is Julia Moriston's husband and the eventual father of Outlander's lead lady, Claire Beauchamp/Fraser.

Julia Moriston

Starz

Julia Moriston (played by Hermione Corfield) is another central character in the new prequel series. She is married to Henry Beauchamp and eventually becomes the mother of Claire from the mainline Outlander show. However, after she and her husband are in a car crash, Claire is left with Henry's brother.

Jamie Fraser

Starz

Jamie Fraser is one of the main characters of Outlander. He is the son of Ellen and Brian, born into Scottish lordship as a part of the renowned Fraser clan. Years after the events of Blood of my Blood, Jamie falls for a mysterious young woman named Claire, who pops up in the 18th century after originating from the 1930s.

Claire Beauchamp/Fraser

Starz

Claire Beauchamp/Fraser is the other half of the Outlander equation. She is born to parents Henry and Julia in 1918, but is raised by her uncle after a car crash left her parents dead. While on a Scottish honeymoon with her first husband, Claire is miraculously teleported to 18th-century Scotland, where she meets the love of her life, Jamie Fraser.