With a release coming soon, fans can prepare for the new Outlander season with potential spoilers from the book it's based on.

Outlander Season 7 concluded on January 17, leaving fans with major questions, including the fate of Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) after her injury in the Battle of Monmouth.

A new 15-second teaser for Season 8, the show's final installment, showcases scenic shots and key cast members.

The trailer ends with a title card stating, "Outlander, the final season coming soon," hinting that the premiere may not be far off. In the meantime, fans can learn much more about the upcoming season, based on Diana Gabaldon's novel Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

The 5 Biggest Outlander Season 8 Spoilers

William Gets a New Love Interest

William's journey in Outlander Season 8 could follow his arc from Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, where he reconnects with John Cinnamon, a childhood acquaintance who believes they share the same father, Lord John (David Berry).

Initially skeptical, William (with Charles Vandervaart expected to return in Season 8) eventually invites John to confront Lord John together, adding mystery to his already complicated lineage.

Meanwhile, William's love life takes a turn when he meets Amaranthus Grey, the widow of his cousin Ben, and finds himself drawn to her despite the lingering tensions surrounding Ben's fate.

As their relationship develops, William faces challenges that force him to reconsider his title and place in society. His growing affections for Amaranthus are tested when she departs in search of Ben, leading to a dramatic revelation about his survival. Ultimately, William proposes to Amaranthus, setting the stage for their return to Philadelphia and further political and personal conflicts.

Amy Gets Eaten by a Bear

In the novel, Amy Higgins is brutally killed by a bear in front of Brianna "Bree" (Sophie Skelton) and her children, leaving the Ridge shaken and fearful.

While Claire and the women prepared Amy's body for burial, the men set out to hunt the bear responsible. The tragedy deeply affected Bree, who struggled with anxiety over how close she and her children had come to danger.

In the aftermath, tensions grew among the settlers, with some demanding stronger defenses while Jamie (Sam Heughan) worried that violence would only invite more conflict.

William Finds His Cousin Benjamin

While searching for his cousin Benjamin in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, William was captured by British soldiers but managed to escape with help from his friend Denys.

His search eventually led him to an unexpected discovery: Benjamin was not only alive but actively fighting for the American side in the war.

Shocked by his cousin's allegiance, William wrestled with this betrayal's implications, unsure whether to report him or keep the truth hidden. As tensions between the British and American forces escalated, William faced a difficult choice that could impact his family's legacy and uncertain future.

Jamie Gets Shot, but He Is Revived

In what could be a wild sequence in Outlander Season 8, during the battle at King's Mountain, Jamie is shot and seemingly succumbs to his wounds.

As Claire rushes to his side, she refuses to accept his death and instinctively uses an unknown power to bring his soul back to his body.

Though he survives, Jamie is left severely weakened, requiring a long and challenging recovery under Claire's care. As the Ridge begins to rebuild, William arrives unexpectedly, seeking Jamie's help with a matter that could change everything.

Brianna Gives Birth to a Son

Brianna's pregnancy brought both joy and concern to Fraser's Ridge, especially as she feared for the safety of her unborn child in the dangerous world around them.

When she finally gave birth to a son, whom she and Roger named Davy, their happiness was tempered by an unexpected discovery: Davy could not time travel like the rest of their family.

This revelation left Bree and Roger questioning what it meant for their son’s future and the growing dangers they would soon face in the war-torn colonies. Despite their worries, they vowed to protect Davy and raise him with the same resilience and love that had carried their family through time.

In the Outlander Season 7 finale, Claire and Jamie Fraser discover shocking evidence suggesting their long-lost daughter, Faith, may have survived instead of dying at birth as they believed.

This revelation unfolds when an orphaned girl named Fanny presents Claire with a locket inscribed with "Faith" and sings the same lullaby Claire once sang to her baby, leaving Claire convinced that their daughter lived.

Outlander Season 7 is streaming on Starz, with Season 8 potentially debuting in 2025. Seasons 1 through 6 are streaming on Netflix.