Outlander Season 7 ended with a bang, as the series seemingly brought back a long-thought-dead character, Faith.

The latest season of the hit TV romance did not hold anything back. From a forced marriage for one of its central characters to almost killing series mainstay Claire Fraser, fans never knew what to expect from week to week.

That all came to a head in the season finale, as one of the series' oldest plot points seemed to get a dramatic new twist.

Who Is Faith In Outlander?

Part of the Outlander Season 7 finale brought back this character known as Faith.

While it is made a big deal why Faith would have been brought up, some audiences watching may not exactly remember who the Outlander character is/was.

Faith was introduced in Season 2 as the firstborn child of the show's central couple, Claire and Jamie Fraser. However, at the time, one of the bit beats of that particular storyline was the fact that Faith did not survive.

As Claire barely clung to life following Faith's traumatic birth, she was told the baby had been stillborn. Claire was miraculously saved by an apothecary known as Master Raymond (by what some have assumed to be supernatural means), a fate Faith sadly did not share.

This resulted in baby Faith being buried at the L'Hôpital des Anges cemetery (the medical facility where Claire went into labor during her stay in France).

And that seems to be the end of that. Faith was dead and buried, Claire and Jamie had grieved, and there the book on their firstborn was seemingly shut... that was until the Season 7 finale cracked that sucker back open.

How Did Faith Live During Outlander?

Outlander Season 7 ended on another major twist for the series, seemingly indicating that the long-thought-dead Faith actually somehow lived.

One part of the show's dramatic Season 7 finale centered on the newly introduced characters Jane and Fanny. Jane joined the Outlander cast earlier this season, appearing as a Philadelphia prostitute who falls in love with Jamie's estranged son John.

Jave sadly reached her untimely demise in the finale however, as she was accused of murder and put to death (without so much as a trial). This leaves her young sister Frances (aka Fanny) with no one to support, somehow finding refuge with Jamie and Claire.

The episode ended with Fanny, Claire, and Jamie visiting Jane's grave, where the Faith revelation begins to unfold.

A mourning, orphaned Fanny tells Claire that the only thing she has left from her mother is this gold locket with her mom's name scratched into the back. Looking at the family heirloom, it is revealed that Fanny's mother's name was "Faith."

While that could be a mere coincidence, Claire's shock is only compounded as Fanny begins singing a lullaby she says her mom used to sing to her, the exact same song Claire sang to baby Faith all those years ago.

Visibly shaken by what was happening, Claire begins to crack, turning to Jamie and telling him, "I think Faith lived. I think our daughter lived" before the episode cuts to black.

This seemingly insinuates that Fanny and Jane are Claire and Jamie's granddaughters, and Faith somehow survived all those years ago.

Earlier in the episode, as Claire recovers from surgery (something that left her on death's door), something Faith-related was supposedly teased. In her post-surgery daze, Claire was yet again visited by Master Raymond; however, this time, he seemed to be a vision.

It was this visit that helped Claire pull through, and potentially laid the seeds for this Faith twist coming back later in the episode. If Faith had survived, and somehow grew up to birth two daughters of her own, one can assume that Master Raymond had something to do with it.

The French apothecary saved Claire when there seemed to be no hope back when Faith was born, so who is to say he did not somehow save the thought-to-be-lost child as well? If that is the case, then one has to ask, why was Faith then kept from Claire? And where has she been in the years since?

According to Fanny, her parents tragically died, so, that likely means Faith is no longer around. But that will not make it any easier for Claire to accept that her firstborn daughter was potentially out there and she had no idea.

Seeing as Outlander Season 8 has already been announced (and filmed for that matter), this Faith revelation will likely be a key part of the series going forward.

Outlander Season 7 is now streaming on Starz.