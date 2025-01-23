Claire Fraser is miraculously visited by Master Raymond in Outlander Season 7, as he appears asking for forgiveness.

The hit historical romance recently rounded out its seventh season, continuing the ever-more-dramatic romantic throes of Claire and her highland lover Jamie.

As a part of this Season 7 finale, Claire finally overcame the bullet wounds she had sustained during one of the show's Revolutionary War battles but had a few interesting twists introduced because of it.

Master Raymond's Outlander Visit Explained

Starz

Outlander's Season 7 finale featured a surprising cameo by one Master Raymond, who fans may remember from back in Season 2.

Raymond (played by Dominique Pinon) is a mysterious apothecary who crosses paths with the show's primary heroine Claire (Caitríona Balfe) during her time in Paris.

He helps her in her first childbirth during Season 2, appearing after what she thought was a miscarriage of her firstborn, Faith. As Claire clung to life following Faith's delivery, it was Raymond who seemingly saved her, offering her some treatment and saving her life.

He had not been seen since that moment in the show's second season, that was until he miraculously popped back up in Season 7.

He comes to Claire in what seems to be a feague state-esque vision as she lies on a medic bed recovering from bullet wounds during a nearby battle with the British. He arrives asking the time-traveling WWI nurse for forgiveness, apologizing profusely to Claire.

It is unclear what exactly he is apologizing for, but, yet again, his arrival seems to pull Claire from the clutches of death as she makes a recovery shortly after.

Many have assumed this apology may have something to do with Season 7's other big ending twist (read more about the Outlander Season 7 finale twist here). The finale seemingly insinuates that Claire's firstborn, Faith, did not actually die all those years ago.

Season 7's finale ended with the newly orphaned Fanny revealing her mother's name was Faith while singing a song only Claire's lost daughter would know at the grave of Fanny's dearly departed sister, Jane.

This could mean that Master Raymond all those years ago had some ulterior motive and perhaps Claire's daughter actually lived through birth. Perhaps Raymond took the baby at the time, revived her, and now that is coming back around with him asking Claire for forgiveness.

Raymond's appearance in Season 7 seems to be a vision, but it could be some sort of subconscious projection the French apothecary manifested for Claire to see, as he feels bad for hiding the fact that her daughter lived.

The show has not been averse to taking on the supernatural over the years, being centered on a time-traveling WWI nurse for that matter, so it would not be all that surprising if Raymond used some beyond-this-world means to revive Faith, it is just a matter of how exactly that happened.

Luckily, with an eighth season of the series already confirmed, fans will get some more answers when those new episodes eventually debut—which is said to be "coming soon."

Outlander Season 7 is now streaming on Starz.