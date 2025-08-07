Marvel Studios' Phase 6 Just Confirmed Its 6th Street-Level Superhero

Marvel Studios revealed its sixth street-level hero, who will be part of the MCU's Phase 6, and his inclusion is highly anticipated. Ahead of the Multiversal conflict in the next two Avengers movies, other stories in the next chapter of the MCU will focus on smaller conflicts on the streets. This will bring back notable heroes and villains before their grand showdown with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The projects shaping up to be street-level stories in Phase 6 are Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and The Punisher Special Presentation. One character, in particular, is confirmed to be involved in all of these stories: Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka The Punisher).

While his involvement in Daredevil and The Punisher is not surprising, Frank's inclusion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is perhaps the most intriguing and exciting as it marks his first big on-screen appearance and team-up with Tom Holland's web-slinger.

It will be interesting to see how the Punisher's dark and brutal way of treating his enemies would impact Peter Parker's morality (considering he is also at a dark point in his life due to being alone following Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The exact plot details of Spider-Man: Brand New Day are still shrouded in secrecy, but it is expected to address the ramifications of Doctor Strange's spell that made everyone forget who Peter Parker is in No Way Home's ending. Joining Bernthal and Holland in the cast are Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Other Street-Level Heroes in the MCU's Phase 6

Spider-Man

After a long wait, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return to the big screen after being forever changed. In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker has to grapple with the new normal of being all alone.

Aside from running into The Punisher, the web-slinger is rumored to fight Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the movie, marking the eighth Avenger that he will go up against in the MCU.

While some fans are looking forward to another Multiversal reunion with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's respective versions of Spider-Man, a street-level adventure for Holland's Marvel hero is the perfect direction for the character; it keeps Peter grounded and relatable as the friendly neighborhood hero fans know and love.

Daredevil

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and he has a lot on his plate after Mayor Wilson Fisk announced martial law in New York while his Anti-Vigilante task force roams the streets.

At the end of Season 1, Daredevil assembled his army to battle Mayor Fisk's forces. As such, he will reunite with old allies like Jessica Jones and potentially other Defenders to build a strong group against the Kingpin and his task force.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be the grand street-level showdown the MCU fans are waiting for, and New York seems poised to be a deadly battleground.

Jessica Jones

Krysten Ritter is confirmed to reprise her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, seemingly being recruited by Daredevil to join his army in the fight against Mayor Fisk.

Charlie Cox teased Jessica's exciting role in Season 2, saying that Daredevil and Jessica Jones will have a "pretty fun dynamic" since they have "mutual respect for one another:"

"The fun thing about Jessica and Matt is they have a pretty fun dynamic. There’s a mutual respect for one another. I think she finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many very serious situations, and [she's] probably a bit more anti-hero than hero."

Whether she has a limited or bigger role in the upcoming season, it's safe to assume that Jessica Jones will be at the center of the action in her small-screen return.

White Tiger (Angela Del Toro)

After the original White Tiger's death and being abducted by Muse in Daredevil Born Again Season 1, there is a sense that Angela Del Toro might end up traumatized and sidelined after all the horrible things she encountered.

However, set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Angela will become the MCU's new White Tiger, making her the fourth superhero in the Marvel Television series. It is generally assumed that she will join Matt Murdock's army, but it will take much convincing as she is still a teenager.

Kate Bishop

While the status of Hawkeye Season 2 is still up in the air, Hailee Steinfeld is set to reprise her role as Kate Bishop in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies.

She will join other notable MCU heroes, like Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel, in fighting off zombies as they try to survive and navigate a post-apocalyptic world set in the wider MCU multiverse.