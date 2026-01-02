New Wonder Man Trailer Confirms Unsurprising Betrayal of 1 Returning MCU Villain

Marvel Studios' brand-new trailer for Wonder Man confirmed the unsurprising betrayal of a returning MCU character, hinting that he may be too far gone. Wonder Man will not only introduce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's new hero in the Multiverse Saga, but it will also bring back some key characters, most notably Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery. After his memorable appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Trevor is confirmed to be Wonder-Man's sidekick in the upcoming Disney+ series, but a new reveal in the final trailer may tease an unexpected heel turn for the former Iron Man 3 villain.

Wonder Man's new trailer teased the possible betrayal of Trevor Slattery against Simon Williams, which could completely alter the pair's dynamic if it were to happen. At the 1:36 mark of the trailer, Trevor can be seen talking to Department of Damage Control (DODC) Agent P. Cleary (who also appeared in other MCU projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel).

In their conversation, Agent Cleary outright told Trevor that the DODC sees Simon Williams as an "extraordinary threat," indicating that the titular Marvel hero has a target on his back:

"The Department of Damage Control considers Simon Williams as an extraordinary threat."

Marvel Studios

A confused Trevor is then seen in the trailer, and it appears that Cleary might be asking him a favor to turn Simon in in exchange for a reward. At this stage, Trevor may still not be aware of Simon's powers, but there are shots and dialogue from the trailer that suggest he will eventually learn about his friend's extraordinary abilities.

Marvel Studios

There is a strong chance that Trevor may end up betraying Simon at some point in the eight-episode run of Wonder Man if the DODC offers him a chance at a big break that could make him a big Hollywood star. This is unsurprising because Ben Kingsley had already mentioned in a previous interview that Wonder Man will chronicle Trevor's villainous origin story.

Marvel Studios

Given that the trailer spent a significant amount of time showcasing Trevor and Simon's friendship, his betrayal (which may be unsurprising) will be an emotional gut punch to the titular hero and the audience.

Aside from Trevor's looming betrayal, Wonder Man's new trailer also showed another glimpse at Simon using his powers, with him showcasing his superstrength by destroying some furniture with his bare fists. Trevor may have realized the full extent of Simon's danger after witnessing the full might of his powers, which further suggests that this may be the reason he decides to betray him.

Marvel Studios

Fans can watch the full trailer below:

The hype surrounding Wonder Man is high, considering the series is created by Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Joining Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley in the MCU series are Demetrius Grosse, Zlatko Burić, and Arian Moayed. The series will premiere all eight episodes on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

Will 'Wonder Man' Redeem Trevor Following His Betrayal?

Marvel Studios

It is all but expected that Trevor Slattery will betray Simon Williams in Wonder Man, and this could be achieved by simply revealing their location, allowing the Department of Damage Control to capture the superpowered individual.

Despite that, there is still a chance at redemption for the former Iron Man 3 villain because his previous appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings suggests that he can still be a hero when the situation calls for it.

Based on Marvel Studios' marketing efforts for Wonder Man, it's safe to assume that Trevor is being positioned as a mentor figure or acting coach of sorts for Simon as he aims to bag the lead role for the fictional Wonder Man reboot in the MCU. While his betrayal can still happen, the close friendship that the pair has established throughout the series could still carry weight for Trevor, meaning that he could switch sides and redeem himself in the process when the time comes.

If Trevor does end up helping Simon escape Agent Cleary and the DODC, it would further cement his heroic turn in the MCU, completely redeeming himself of the awful things he did in Iron Man 3 as the fake Mandarin.