Marvel Studios Confirms 1 Spider-Man Actor Will Appear In 'Wonder Man'

An MCU actor who appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel will be returning to the franchise in Wonder Man when it is released on Disney+, according to a recent confirmation from Disney and Marvel Studios. One question many MCU fans have had regarding Wonder Man is how it will connect to the rest of the franchise, especially since it is supposed to be a satirical project about superhero movies in the entertainment industry. Well, that question has been answered, as there will be connective tissue between the upcoming series and two past MCU entries.

In the Winter 2025 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine obtained by The Direct, Disney and Marvel Studios officially confirmed that actor Arian Moayed will star in Wonder Man. Moayed previously appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ms. Marvel as Agent P. Cleary, a member of the Department of Damage Control (DODC).

The D23 Magazine also let fans know how Agent Cleary fits into the story, confirming that "he has been reassigned to Los Angeles" by the DODC. The story also teased that Moayed's character will "interact with Trevor (Slattery) and Simon (Williams)" in a "fun" manner, but will also be doing his job:

"He has been reassigned to Los Angeles. There's fun in the way he interacts with Trevor and Simon, but he also has a job to do as a member of the DODC."

Marvel and Disney also revealed that Agent Cleary and the DODC will be keeping close tabs on Simon, which could give fans a clue at how long Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams has had his superpowers.

Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. The show will feature six episodes that will break an MCU record in terms of runtime.

How Agent Cleary and the DODC Impact Wonder Man

As mentioned, learning that the DODC has been keeping tabs on Simon Williams could have major implications for the entire series. Since the show's announcement, fans have been debating on how Marvel Studios will explain Simon's powers, and, more specifically, how he received them.

A few theories got tossed around, but one of them suggested that the director of the in-universe Wonder Man movie gave Simon his powers. However, knowing that the DODC has been watching Simon for some time, most likely throws this theory out the window.

It is unclear how long Simon has had his powers, but if it has gotten the attention of the DODC, something (or multiple things) would have had to happen to put him on their radar. That makes the origin of his powers even more mysterious, and further prompts fans to tune in to Wonder Man to figure out the answer.