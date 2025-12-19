Disney+ Makes MCU History By Casting DC Star as New Superhero

Marvel's next Disney+ release will make history with its casting of an ex-DC actor. The MCU and DCU universes have long traded Hollywood stars, particularly in the past decade, when comic book movies were at their peak. The next big Disney+ release set in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Wonder Man, and the casting of its lead superhero marks a milestone.

Yahya-Abdul Mateen II's casting as Simon Williams in Wonder Man marks the first instance of a previous DC villain actor taking on a live-action superhero role in a Disney+ Marvel Studios project. Mateen II previously appeared in the DCEU's Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as the villain David Kane/Black Manta (his co-star, Jason Momoa, has also gone on to make DC history).

The actor has since been chosen to lead the MCU's newest Disney+ series as Wonder Man, marking a jump from villainy to heroism, and from the DCEU to the MCU.

While numerous actors have appeared in both comic book universes over the years, Pedro Pascal is the only other star to have achieved a similar milestone to Mateen II's. Pascal appeared as the villain, Maxwell Lord, in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, before jumping over to a hero role in the MCU, starring as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025.

The main differentiator between Mateen II and Pascal's achievements is that Pascal moved into a big-screen MCU role, while Mateen II's is the first instance of this happening in a Marvel Disney+ show.

Every Wonder Man Actor Who Has Starred in a Superhero Project

Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Co-leading Wonder Man alongside Mateen II is Ben Kingsley, who MCU fans are already very familiar with. Kingsley first appeared as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3, only for Marvel to pull a bait-and-switch and reveal that Kingsley's character was just an actor hired to play the Mandarin role.

After an absence of eight years from the MCU, Kingsley's character, Trevor Slattery, was called upon again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where it was revealed he'd become a captive to the real Mandarin (Tony Leung) and the Ten Rings. After escaping prison and prevailing over the Ten Rings, Slattery was free to go about his life as usual, which is where Wonder Man picks up with him.

Arian Moayed

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms Marvel

Before his upcoming appearance in Wonder Man, fans have seen Arian Moayed's Department of Damage Control agent, P. Cleary, in two other MCU projects. Moayed first played the officer in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, where he investigated Spider-Man/Peter Parker's involvement in the Battle of London with Mysterio.

Then, in Ms. Marvel, Cleary and the DODC were called in again to investigate Kamala Khan's use of powers at AvengerCon in New Jersey.

Zlatko Buric

Superman (2025)

Zlatko Buric marks his second comic book project role in Wonder Man, following his portrayal of the villainous Vasil Ghurkos, the President of Boravia, in James Gunn's Superman.

In Wonder Man, Buric is playing Von Kovak, the renowned director in charge of directing the Wonder Man remake, whom Simon and Trevor must fight to impress.

Josh Gad

The Boys

News recently broke of Josh Gad's involvement in Wonder Man, where he will play himself in the series, marking his MCU debut. Gad's role is being kept under wraps, but it will reportedly involve his singing talents.

Before Wonder Man, Gad has appeared in The Boys, Prime Video's superhero satire series based on the graphic novel, in which he also played an in-universe version of himself.

Simon Templeman

Fantastic Four (1994), The Incredible Hulk (1996)

Another reported cast member for Wonder Man is the famed voice actor Simon Templeman. Templeman notably voiced Doctor Doom in the 90s animated series of Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk. Robert Downey Jr is taking over his Doctor Doom role in the MCU, so it remains to be seen what sort of role Templeman will be playing in his next superhero project, Wonder Man.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, and follows the journey of two struggling actors trying to gain a part in the remake of the in-universe superhero film Wonder Man. The series will debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.