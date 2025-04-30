James Gunn's DC Reboot Now Confirmed to Include 14 Marvel Actors

The 14 Marvel actors confirmed to appear in James Gunn's DC reboot show how much the filmmaker is blending his past and future.

While Gunn is known for caring for his friends and reuniting with familiar faces, he prioritizes finding the right fit for each role. Gunn has noted that what matters most is that the "actor fits the role," and they are "easy to work with."

Still, not every major DCU star has Marvel ties. For example, Superman leads David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have no MCU experience. Either way, viewers will see a few familiar faces when Superman hits theaters this July, among other DC projects.

Every Marvel Star Appearing in James Gunn's DC Universe

Pom Klementieff - Mantis / Unknown DCU Role

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff hasn't officially joined James Gunn’s DCU yet, but the odds are looking good.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star confirmed that she and Gunn have "had conversations" and are "making plans," though nothing is set in stone.

She even expressed interest in a specific DC character she thinks is "f****** cool," but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who that might be.

Maria Bakalova - Cosmo / Princess Ilana Rostovic

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova, known to Marvel fans as the voice of Cosmo the Space Dog, has already made the jump to James Gunn's DCU.

She voiced Princess Ilana Rostovic in Creature Commandos, which premiered in December 2024 on Max and marked the new universe's official launch. While her character initially appeared to be a benevolent ruler, Rostovic was revealed to be a manipulative, power-hungry villain whose deceit led to her dramatic downfall at the hands of the Creature Commandos.

Isabela Merced - Anya Corazon / Hawkgirl

Isabela Merced

After playing Anya Corazon in Madame Web, Isabela Merced is set to make her DCU debut as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman.

Her role as Kendra Saunders, a fierce, immortal warrior tied to the Justice League and Justice Society of America, is one of the film's most highly anticipated introductions. With experience now in both Marvel and DC, Merced is quickly becoming a rising star in the superhero genre and a new face of the HBO series The Last of Us.

Nathan Fillion - Various MCU roles / Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion

Where James Gunn goes, Nathan Fillion tends to follow. After minor appearances in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, Fillion is now set to play the brash Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Superman.

Fillion is already confirmed to reprise the role in the upcoming Lanterns TV series in 2026, making him one of the key recurring players in the new DCU.

David Harbour - Red Guardian / Eric Frankenstein

David Harbour

David Harbour is actively balancing major roles in both the MCU and DCU. On top of returning as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts* and being confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Harbour made his DCU debut as Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos.

His tragic and violent take on the zombified monster made a strong impression, and with Season 2 of Creature Commandos confirmed, Harbour's DC tenure is just starting.

Frank Grillo - Crossbones / Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo, best known as Crossbones in the Captain America films, officially joined the DCU as Rick Flag Sr. He first voiced the character in Creature Commandos and will reprise it in live action for Superman, making him the first new DCU character to debut in animation and crossover to live action.

Grillo hinted that Rick Flag Sr. will play a major role in the new universe, which is already in full effect. He will also be back for Peacemaker Season 2 on Max.

Sean Gunn - Kraglin & Rocket / Weasel, G.I. Robot, Maxwell Lord

Sean Gunn

Sean Gunn has been a fixture in his brother, James Gunn's, projects, from his performance as Kraglin and motion capture for Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy films to multiple roles in the DCU.

He reprised his oddball The Suicide Squad role as Weasel in Creature Commandos and voiced G.I. Robot in the same series. Looking ahead, Sean Gunn will make his live-action DCU return as Maxwell Lord, marking yet another transformation.

Alan Tudyk - Various MCU & DCU Roles

Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk quietly built a resume of memorable side characters across both the MCU and DCU. In Marvel, he voiced Alistair Krei in Big Hero 6 and briefly appeared in Deadpool 2 as Luke.

On the DC side, Tudyk voiced multiple roles in Creature Commandos (including Doctor Phosphorus, Will Magnus, and Clayface) and will return in Superman as Robot Four, one of the Kryptonian machines that nurses a wounded Kal-El back to health in the Fortress of Solitude.

Edi Gathegi - Darwin / Mr. Terrific

Edi Gathegi

After his brief and controversial death as Darwin in X-Men: First Class (a moment many fans still criticize for undercutting a character whose powers make him unkillable), Edi Gathegi is getting a shot at redemption in the comic book movie world.

He's set to play Mr. Terrific in Superman, with a comic book-accurate design. Known in the comics as a genius-level inventor and strategist, Mr. Terrific uses advanced T-spheres in combat and is often considered one of the smartest people in the DC Universe.

Nicholas Hoult - Beast / Lex Luthor

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult is making the rare leap from Marvel mutant to iconic DC villain. Best known in the superhero space for playing Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in Fox's modern X-Men franchise, Hoult is now set to portray Lex Luthor in Superman.

Interestingly, Hoult previously auditioned for both Batman and Superman but landed the role of the brilliant and power-hungry antagonist. As one of Superman's greatest foes, Hoult's Luthor is expected to be a significant presence in the new DC Universe.

Jennifer Holland - Kwol / Emilia Harcourt

Jennifer Holland

Jennifer Holland cemented her place in both the Marvel and DC universes. In the MCU, Holland briefly appeared as Kwol, one of the OrgoCorp employees in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But she's far better known for her DCU role as Emilia Harcourt, a hardened A.R.G.U.S. agent first introduced in The Suicide Squad.

Holland reprised the role across multiple projects, including Peacemaker, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and she’ll return once more in Peacemaker Season 2. A longtime collaborator (and wife) of James Gunn, Holland has become a consistent presence in his expanding superhero world.

Michael Rooker - Yondu / Sam Fitzgibbon

Michael Rooker

Michael Rooker is no stranger to comic book fans, having won over audiences as the blue-skinned, whistling Ravager Yondu in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films. His portrayal of Yondu remains one of the most beloved emotional performances in the MCU.

Rooker brought his unmistakable energy to the DCU as Sam Fitzgibbon in Creature Commandos, voicing the character in the episode "Cheers to the Tin Man."

Linda Cardellini - Laura Barton & Lylla / Elizabeth Bates

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini has quietly become one of the few actors to hold multiple roles across the MCU and DCU. In Marvel, she portrayed Laura Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and the Hawkeye Disney+ series.

She also voiced Lylla, Rocket Raccoon's kind-hearted and tragic best friend, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Over on the DC side, Cardellini played Elizabeth Bates in Creature Commandos, a lawyer with the Freedom Project who advocates for Weasel.

Mikaela Hoover - Nova Prime's Assistant, Floor the Rabbit / Cat Grant

Mikaela Hoover

Mikaela Hoover has been a longtime collaborator of James Gunn, appearing in several of his projects at Marvel and DC.

In the MCU, she made a brief appearance as Nova Prime's Assistant in Guardians of the Galaxy and voiced the sweet and tragic rabbit Floor (one of Rocket’s childhood friends) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On the DCU side, Hoover is taking on a more prominent role as The Daily Planet's Cat Grant in Superman.