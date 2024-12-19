The first trailer for DC Studios' Superman confirmed the superpowers Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific will utilize upon arrival in the DCU.

Superman's marketing campaign is officially underway with a new synopsis along with the first full trailer for the July 2025 superhero blockbuster. Following a short teaser, fans got a glimpse at David Corenswet's Man of Steel along with his classic love interest, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and other major players.

Also seen sporadically were the other superheroes who already inhabit the DCU upon its debut, including the first takes on Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho.

They both had small teases of their looks and powers shown as well, as did a fourth, never-before-seen hero making his first appearance in live-action.

Mr. Terrific's Powers Highlighted in DCU Superman Movie Trailer

The first trailer for DC Studios' Superman showed off the first look at Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific in the DCU and confirmed one of his superpowers at the 2:00 mark.

DC Studios

As Gathegi's hero faces off against armed mercenaries, he can be seen emitting a forcefield of red light to protect himself against bullets through the use of floating robotic spheres.

This is only one of a few powers those spheres boast in the pages of DC Comics.

DC Studios

Known as "T-Spheres" for the "T" emblazoned on them, the spheres are also capable of holographic projection, hacking into machinery, and generating energy bursts.

Additionally, Mr. Terrific's mask doubles as a communication system and gives him the ability to detect various forms of energy around him.

DC Comics

Fans also got a look at Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern (and his horrible haircut), Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho elsewhere in the first Superman trailer.

