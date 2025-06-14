One of the stars from 2025's Superman confirmed one of the movie's biggest characters to be an alien reincarnated in human form, explaining an epic backstory. Aliens will be a major part of the story in the first movie from James Gunn's new DC Universe, including the Man of Steel himself, but some characters have much more to them than just being an extraterrestrial.

The official DC Studios Showcase podcast confirmed in its interview with Superman star Isabela Merced that her DCU character, Hawkgirl, is secretly a reincarnated alien. Merced will be one of five heroes in Superman with ties to the Justice League, including a select few who do not call Earth their first home, but her backstory includes some wild twists and turns not seen from other top DC names.

Speaking with HBO Max's DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Merced confirmed that Hawkgirl (also known as Kendra Saunders) is not only reincarnated but "reincarnated from an alien."

She went on to tease how Hawkgirl "carries all of the memories and the traumas and the mistakes" of the past lives in her body, leading her to be fairly grumpy as a base emotion:

"I think she carries all of the memories and the traumas and the mistakes of her past lives in her body wherever she goes, so she has a little bit of a grumpy demeanor."

In DC Comics, reincarnation is a common theme for Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. The Shayera Hol version is also recognized as a Thanagarian, having been a reincarnated version of a Shrra. Kendra Saunders is also the reincarnated form of a Shrra, with both versions carrying the memories of their reincarnations.

Hawkgirl will play a supporting role in 2025's Superman, which will be the first theatrical film released in James Gunn's new DCU. Starring David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Bronsnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), the film will pit the Man of Steel against a hoard of terrifying bad guys as he learns how to be a hero alone and with a team. Superman will fly into theaters on July 11.

What To Expect from Hawkgirl in 2025 Superman Movie

Considering how little is known about Hawkgirl in the new DC Universe (outside of her new Justice League costume), many will watch closely to find out how closely her comic backstory translates to the big screen. Based on Merced's comments, even with little information on her character, it seems that DC is hoping to take a fairly comic-accurate route for Kendra Saunders.

Thus far, previews and promotional material have not shown much of Hawkgirl in action, leaving her backstory a complete mystery for viewers.

Should her backstory be fully explored, this would be the first time a DC project has explored this kind of supernatural-esque plot device. It should also give viewers plenty to look forward to with Hawkgirl as her backstory is explore further, with Merced already confirmed for a role in Peacemaker Season 2 as well.

Once Superman dives further into its marketing campaign for its individual heroes, DC Studios and Warner Bros are sure to give fans more insight into Hawkgirl's history before she makes her big screen debut.