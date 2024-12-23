Superman 2025 Announces Its 14 Main Cast Members

Along with an eye-catching new teaser trailer, the 2025 Superman movie cast is set, with a variety of stars and newcomers.

As the new year approaches, so does a new chapter in DC films, with James Gunn rebooting the DCEU into something fresh.

While the DCU has already begun with Creature Commandos on Max, many general audience members won't be exposed to Gunn's new universe until Superman releases next summer.

Superman Movie Confirms Its Main Cast & Characters

DC Studios officially announced the upcoming cast of Superman in a press release, including many characters seen in the first trailer.

David Corenswet - Clark Kent/Superman

With the mounting pressure of Superman approaching, it falls heaviest on the shoulders of the Man of Steel himself.

For the first time in over a decade, that weight will not be boasted upon Henry Cavill, who played the character in a variety of projects for nine years.

David Corenswet is now stepping into those large red boots, having previously appeared in Twisters, Pearl, and Netflix's Hollywood.

There's no more important performance than Corenswet's in the film, with the dual-life of Clark Kent and Superman clearly a focal point based on the first trailer. Even though much of the pressure falls on Corenswet's shoulders, Gunn has been able to assemble a stellar team around him.

Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane

From The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan steps in as The Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, taking over for Amy Adams (who had the perfect advice for the new star).

Among many of the casting decisions, Brosnahan has risen to the top as an early fan favorite. Based on how Gunn has talked about the character, she's going to not only have a huge role as one of The Daily Planet's best journalists, but also as Clark / Superman's love interest.

With two shots already showing the classic comic book couple kissing in the teaser trailer, their love story appears to be a major part of the film.

Nicholas Hoult - Lex Luthor

After initially auditioning for Superman, Gunn had a different idea, offering the role of Lex Luthor to Nicholas Hoult (X-Men, The Menu, Mad Max: Fury Road).

As a rising star in Hollywood, Hoult's returning to comic book films as Lex Luthor seems to be inspired casting. As the lead antagonist, Lex was shown several times in the first look, with already a clear hatred for Superman brewing.

However, Lex doesn't appear to be the only villain involved in the film, with a Kaiju Monster also making its presence felt in the teaser.

Gunn recently confirmed that Superman isn't an ensemble film similar to Guardians of the Galaxy or The Suicide Squad, rather, it focuses primarily on Lex, Clark, and Lois.

Edi Gathegi - Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific

In what seems to be the second-rank superhero in Superman, Edi Gathegi (StartUp, For All Mankind) takes on the role of Mr. Terrific.

Gathegi infamously played Darwin in X-Men: First Class, where his character died halfway through the film, despite his invulnerable superpowers.

The first trailer showed off Mr. Terrifics use of T-Spheres to emit a red forcefield that deflects bullets.

In DC Comics, these spheres also perform holographic projections, hack machinery, and generate energy bursts, while his mask serves as a communication system and energy detector.

Anthony Carrigan - Rex Mason/Metamorpho

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment of the Superman trailer, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) makes his close-up debut as Metamorpho.

This is not Carrigan's first rodeo as a DC character, having played villain Victor Zsasz in the series Gotham from 2014 to 2019.

Plot details surrounding Metamorpho are currently unclear, but the ability to change his body into any element should add an interesting factor in the live-action film.

Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

One of James Gunn's long-time collaborators is back as Nathan Fillion takes on Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern known for not being the leader of the Corps.

Fillion most recently appeared in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a member of the Orgocorp. As the first look at a live-action Green Lantern in the new DCU, it seems Fillion's role will be significantly larger than in the 2023 MCU flick.

Isabela Merced - Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl

Formerly Dora the Explorer, Isabela Merced has jumped face-first into superhero roles, playing Anya Corazon in Madame Web, and now set to soar as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman.

Kendra Saunders is an immortal warrior and hero in the comics, known for her membership in both the Justice League and Justice Society of America, making her DCU debut one of the most anticipated.

Skyler Gisondo - Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo will portray Jimmy Olsen, the iconic photojournalist at the Daily Planet, joining Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan in Superman.

Known for his roles in Booksmart and The Righteous Gemstones, Gisondo is set to bring fresh energy to the character and add to the Planet newsroom dynamic.

Sara Sampaio - Eve Teschmacher

Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor's assistant and (occasional) love interest, in the upcoming Superman film.

Known for her successful modeling career as a Victoria's Secret Angel and Giorgio Armani ambassador, Sampaio is making strides in acting with this new role.

Teschmacher, originally created for the 1978 Superman film, is a mix of charm and complexity, adding an extra layer to Luthor's schemes.

Maria Gabriela de Faria - Angela Spica/The Engineer

María Gabriela de Faría will portray Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, a member of the Authority whose nanotechnology-enhanced body gives her the ability to morph into various weapons.

Known for her roles in Isa TKM and Deadly Class, de Faría brings depth to the complex character who bridges science and superheroics.

The Engineer's ties to both the Authority and potential collaboration with Lex Luthor add an intriguing combative dynamic to Superman.

Wendell Pierce - Perry White

Wendell Pierce will portray Perry White, the classic no-nonsense editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, in the upcoming Superman film.

Known for his acclaimed roles in The Wire and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Pierce brings gravitas and depth to the iconic character, renowned for his high journalistic standards and tough-but-fair demeanor.

Alan Tudyk - Unknown (speculated to be Kelex)

Alan Tudyk has been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming Superman film, with speculation pointing to him voicing Kelex, a Kryptonian robotic assistant.

The trailer's emotional scene of Superman holding a damaged robot, believed to be Kelex, hints at the character's significance in tying the Man of Steel to his Kryptonian heritage.

Pruitt Taylor Vince - Jonathan Kent

In the upcoming Superman film, Pruitt Taylor Vince portrays Jonathan Kent, Kal-El's adoptive father. This role was famously played by Kevin Costner in Man of Steel.

Known for his roles in Mississippi Burning and The Mentalist, Vince is shown in an emotional scene on Kent farm with Corenswet's Clark Kent in the new trailer.

Neva Howell - Martha Kent

Neva Howell plays Martha Kent, Superman's adoptive mother, in the upcoming Superman film. In the DCEU, Diane Lane was featured heavily as Martha, used as a key manipulation tool by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

With previous roles in projects like Run the Race and Novitiate, Howell is expected to be a warmth and resilience to the character who fosters Clark's values and sense of compassion.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.