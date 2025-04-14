DC Announces Prequel to 2025 Superman Movie

DC shared news of a prequel to the upcoming 2025 Superman movie being released soon.

Following Creature Commandos' debut in December, Superman will be the first official theatrical film released in James Gunn's new DCU slate. It will also be the first solo movie for the DC icon since 2013's Man of Steel, giving newcomer David Corenswet the chance to embrace the Kryptonian hero's epic journey.

Amidst the numerous details fans already know about Superman, one known fact is that the DCU's first movie will forgo the classic origin story for the Last Son of Krypton. However, this does not mean fans will be devoid of any sort of set-up for the film as it inches closer to its release date.

Superman Prequel Story Debuting Ahead of DCU's First Movie

DC Studios

As listed by Penguin Random House, DC is set to release a prequel novel tied to the release of 2025's Superman. The book will be titled Superman: Welcome to Metropolis.

According to the listing, Welcome to Metropolis will explore Clark Kent's earliest days living in Metropolis, working at the Daily Planet, and managing his secret identity as Superman.

He will also look into a dangerous mystery that appears to connect to Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, who comes into the upcoming Superman movie already hating the Man of Steel. The book will even include an eight-page, full-color insert with profiles for the film's core cast of characters.

The book will be released on June 3, and it consists of 144 pages in total. The full synopsis can be seen below:

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025! Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film. 'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

How Superman Prequel Connects to 2025 Movie

With Superman avoiding the classic origin story for David Corenswet's Man of Steel, this novel seems to be the perfect introduction to James Gunn's new take on the hero.

While the mystery tying back to Lex Luthor is still a mystery, this story will seemingly be the catalyst for the expected lengthy battle between hero and villain. Particularly with Lex not being the only antagonist featured in Superman, the prequel book will serve as an early indicator of how tense their battle will be.

It will also lead perfectly to Clark taking his place at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane and the rest of Superman's supporting cast, which will be a big part of this film. While that side of Clark was seen only sparingly in the DCEU, Gunn is ensuring his human side will get just as much shine as his superhero side here.

Viewers will also be curious to see whether this book will be the first of more tying into the new DCU as multiple new movies come to the big screen post-Superman. For now, however, the book will only serve to deepen the lore for this new universe as Gunn hopes to get things going on the right foot.

Superman will soar into theaters on July 11.