Marvel Announces Paul Rudd's Return to the MCU Later This Year

Marvel Studios recently confirmed that Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Scott Lang in one upcoming 2025 MCU project that will be released on Disney+. The last time fans saw Rudd was in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania where he faced off against Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, and in 2023's What If...? Season 2. Rudd will also be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, but fans will get to see him even before that.

Paul Rudd, Tessa Thompson, and Wyatt Russell have all been officially listed as cast members of Marvel Zombies, an R-rated animated MCU project that will be released on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. Rudd will reprise his role as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man), Thompson will return as Valkyrie, and Russell will voice John Walker (aka U.S. Agent).

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios confirmed the trio's involvement in Marvel Zombies in a recent press release that listed the show's main cast members. As mentioned, Rudd played Ant-Man in What If...? Season 2, but he was also involved in the show's first season.

Marvel Studios

Thompson also appeared in What If...? Season 2, but she also had a role in Season 3. Aside from those appearances, the last time she was seen in the MCU was in 2023's The Marvels.

Marvel Studios

Of the group, Russell is the MCU actor to have been seen most recently. He was featured in What If...? Season 3, but, more recently, he reprised his role in live-action in 2025's Thunderbolts*, which, despite receiving high reviews, was Marvel's biggest flop of the year.

Marvel Zombies will also feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh (who was also in Thunderbolts*) as Yelena Belova, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. The series will be a spin-off of the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of Disney+'s What If...? Season 1.

What Will Ant-Man, Valkyrie, and John Walker's Roles Be in Marvel Zombies?

Out of Rudd, Thompson, and Russell, Rudd's role is the easiest to explain. In the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...? Season 1, Scott Lang escaped the carnage that ensued at Camp Lehigh. Specifically, Scott was just in the episode as a floating head in a jar, but he was being kept alive through life support.

With the help of Spider-Man, T'Challa, and the Cloak of Levitation, Scott was able to board a ship with Peter and T'Challa and head toward Wakanda in hopes of saving humanity. In Marvel Zombies, that storyline will likely be continued, which would explain Rudd's involvement.

Thompson's Valkyrie and Russell's John Walker were not featured in the "What If... Zombies?!" episode, so their involvement is a bit of a mystery.

Since they have not been a part of that storyline in the MCU yet, and since they have not been featured in any concept art, it is impossible to tell for sure. So, fans could see them as zombies or as heroes fighting against the horde.

Since Steve Rogers' Captain America has been confirmed to be a zombie, it would make sense for John Walker to be a direct adversary to him, but it is possible that they both could be infected.

No matter the case, fans won't have to wait long to find out for sure.