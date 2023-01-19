Paul Rudd Speaks on Avengers 5 Prospects

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang may have his hands full with Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but that didn't stop the MCU star from talking about his character's future as well as the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Phase 5 is getting ready to officially kick off with the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. To prepare fans, Marvel Studios recently released a trailer highlighting both Scott and Kang from the upcoming film. However, many fans expressed their worry for Scott, thinking that he may not survive his coming fight with a character that has been deemed the most powerful villain in the MCU.

Another major topic of debate among MCU fans recently is who will be a part of the Avengers when Avengers 5 hits theaters on May 2, 2025. It seems as though Rudd has his own say on the matter, as well as the direction he sees his character going in moving forward.

Paul Rudd on Avengers 5 and His MCU Future

Marvel

In an interview with Empire Magazine, MCU veteran Paul Rudd spoke out about his future with the franchise following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as well as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

When asked about Scott going toe-to-toe with one of the most intimidating characters the MCU has ever seen, Rudd stated that "it feels like" the heroes are "in way over their heads:"

"It's really putting Scott and Hope in a situation where it feels like, 'Oh they're in way over their heads. How is this possibly going to end well?'"

The Ant-Man actor then made a statement that seems to tease that his character will at least make it out alive in Quantumania, with Rudd saying, "I think there's more story to tell here."

It is important to remember that Scott will be the first character in the MCU to come in contact with Kang the Conqueror, which could make him a valuable asset when the Avengers inevitably face off against him in The Kang Dynasty.

However, it seems as though the actual group of characters that Rudd's Ant-Man could possibly lead in Avengers 5 is still under heavy secrecy, with the actor claiming to have no knowledge of the topic:

"They're having those conversations in rooms that I don't have keys to."

Who Could Ant-Man Lead in Avengers 5?

First off, it seems Paul Rudd may have just spoiled the ending to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania by teasing that his character may have "more story to tell" in the MCU.

However, if he does slip through the grip of Kang the Conqueror, there are a few characters that will almost definitely be in Avengers 5 for Ant-Man to lead.

One of the most obvious that comes to mind is Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Hawkeye set her up to be a true hero in the future of the MCU, especially after being taken under the wing of one of the original members of the Avengers.

Another MCU newcomer that has already proven their skills and is in the eyes of characters such as Wong and Captain Marvel is Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. His hand-to-hand combat skills are second to none, and due to his rough upbringing, he would be an extremely valuable asset to the Avengers when they face off against Kang.

When talking about potential candidates for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, it is impossible to not include Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. Her MCU debut in the self-titled Disney+ series revealed that she is the franchise's first Mutant, a uniqueness that will definitely come into play at some point in the future.

Each of these characters may be different from one another, but they are more than capable of uniting under a single goal - to take down Kang the Conqueror. There are definitely more characters that will be in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but fans won't know for certain who will be suiting up at least for a while.

However, when choosing a candidate for one of the leadership positions on the team, Ant-Man will almost definitely get quite unanimously chosen due to the experiences he will have with Kang in Quantumania. That is if he makes it out of the Quantum Realm alive.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on Friday, February 17. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty debuts two years later on May 2, 2025.