New Avengers 5 Fan Posters Reveal 26 Superheroes We Want In the Movie

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Superheroes
By Gillian Blum Posted:

New fan-made posters for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty highlight 26 heroes (and 1 not-hero) fans hope to see in the MCU's next Avengers movie.

Not much official is known about the fifth installment in the Avengers franchise beyond a May 2, 2025 release date, Destin Daniel Cretton's directorial credit, and a likely appearance from Shang-Chi.

Most of what else is believed about the film are rumors and speculation, which may have merit or elements of truth, but have not yet been confirmed.

Faced with little official info about the 2025 film, fans took it upon themselves to create the content they crave.

Fan-Made Posters for 26 Heroes (and 1 Villain)

Reddit user BenSolo_Cup made three batches of individual character posters for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, alongside an overall movie poster. 

While fan-made, the designs are reminiscent of the "Avenge the Fallen" posters officially used for Avengers: Endgame, highlighting each hero fans hope to see individually.

After BenSolo_Cup posted the first batch, other Reddit users sent in requests for who they wanted to see in the other sets, making these posters a somewhat fan-collaborative project.

The first batch begins with Shang-Chi, who is already confirmed for the 2025 movie. Next to him are Ant-Man (Scott Lang) and the Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), who will be facing Kang in February's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

In the second row are two legacy heroes, the Black Panther (Shuri) and Captain America (Sam Wilson), surrounding Kang the Conqueror himself.

Finally, on the third row of the first batch are Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), and War Machine (James Rhodes). While Captain Marvel is not wearing her new suit from the upcoming film The Marvels, Spider-Man does seem to be wearing his final, updated suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many in the comments pointed out that the Spider-Man design seems to be modeled after the Hot Wheels incarnation of the new design.

The second batch sees each row following a clear pattern or general theme.

It starts off with three of the MCU's mystic heroes, Wong, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), and Clea. The latter is a brand new character to MCU fans, first being introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wong and Doctor Strange, however, are fan favorites, with Wong most recently seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Doctor Strange in the aforementioned Doctor Strange sequel.

The second row focuses on three of the MCU's Asgardians, showcasing Sylvie, Loki, and Thor (Thor Odinson)

The final row of the second batch sees characters who all last appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil (Matt Murdock), She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), and the Hulk (Bruce Banner)

The third and final batch of individual character posters begins with Hawkeye (Clint Barton) and Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), along with the presumed next Black Widow, Yelena Belova

The second row shows Namor (last seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel (next appearing in The Marvels), and Monica Rambeau, who is yet to have an official superhero name in the MCU, but will likely take on the moniker of Spectrum.

On the third row of the final batch are Moon Knight (Marc Spector, given the suit design), Blade (Eric Brooks), and the presumed Black Knight (Dane Whitman). Out of these heroes, only Moon Knight has actually been seen suited up in the MCU so far — in his case, in Moon Knight on Disney+. Blade will be appearing in his own movie in September of 2024, and the Black Knight's future remains nebulous for the time being, having only appeared as a civilian in Eternals.

Before having finished publishing the above individual fan-made posters, BenSolo_Cup shared an original general poster for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, showcasing the nine characters from the first batch of individual posters. The eight heroes all seem to be mid-battle, posing heroically. It's tricky to spot at first glance, but Kang is hidden in the top left corner.

Fans Want a Packed Cast for Avengers 5

If these fan-made posters showcase one thing — besides the talent of MCU fans — it is that audiences are hoping for a packed roster of Avengers in the 2025 film.

Having originally only made the first batch of posters, BenSolo_Cup was flooded with requests for characters in the comments:

k3ttch: "I can actually imagine these hanging in movie theater lobbies. Amazing job.

If you’re taking suggestions, maybe throw in Dr Strange, Wongers, Clea, the Hulk cousins, Namor, and Photon."

All of these suggested characters made it into the second or third batch of posters.

TheIJDGuy: "Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night too! Maybe even Man Thing as well"

While the second two suggestions weren't made into posters, Moon Knight was in the third batch.

PayneTrain181999: "These are awesome! Would love to see more!

A couple suggestions since it looks like you’re taking them:

Ms. Marvel, TVA Loki and Sylvie, Yelena and Kate, Deadpool (why not lol), Bucky, and maybe a few of the Eternals."

Again, not all of these suggestions were taken, but many were.

If the comments, and subsequent additional batches of posters, highlight one thing, it is that expectations for the 2025 film are high. Fans truly seem to want to see all of their favorite Avengers.

Perhaps, like with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, some non-Avengers will join the fight against Kang too. Fans would be excited to see the Guardians again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in May. Additionally, the Fantastic Four might join up with the Avengers as well, following their own movie in February of 2025.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releases on May 2, 2025.

