First Avengers 5: Kang Dynasty Plot Details Surface Online

An MCU rumor has revealed the first plot details from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Kang actor Jonathan Majors is in for a crazy ride as he goes up against the Avengers.

The Multiversal doomsday clock just moved one minute closer to midnight as the climax of Phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just took the MCU even closer toward Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

With the debut of He Who Remains, Loki offered a glimpse of just what the Avengers would be going up against in their next world-saving mission, and there will soon be another taste of that to come. In February 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will more formally introduce Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and set the stage for his Avengers 5 villainy.

All of these Kang teases and other Multiversal goings-on in the MCU will be building to the blockbuster climax of this saga that will span The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, bringing together both classic and current heroes in the process.

The writing process just recently got underway on these projects, with Avengers 5 set to be directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Daniel Cretton and written by Ant-Man 3's Jeff Loveness. But even with well over a year likely still to go until the cameras start rolling, the first major plot details appear to have emerged.

Avengers 5 Plot Details Reveal Kang-Led Story

Insider Heavy Spoilers has revealed the first plot details from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in a recent video that points toward how Jonathan Majors' Kang and his many Variants will play into the Multiversal blockbuster.

The source was quick to emphasize that while this information remains accurate, as far as they are concerned, right now, things could change as "the script is still being worked on and the final plot details won't be nailed down yet." But fans can get an idea of the picture Marvel Studios is building for Phase 6 and beyond.

Just as how Thanos was ultimately the main character of Avengers: Infinity War, Majors' Kang will reportedly be the star of this movie as it serves as the "culmination" of his journey. As part of that, The Kang Dynasty will uncover his Nathaniel Richards backstory and moviegoers will "learn about him conquering worlds across the entire Multiverse."

This will also include seeing "the first wave of Avengers [attempt] to take him down," but they will not be alone. Loki's He Who Remains will also be involved on the heroes' team, however, he will just be known as Nathaniel this time around as he is "not the only one remaining yet." For him, "this is the first time he's experiencing" Multiversal shenanigans, indicating this predates his founding of the TVA.

Jonathan Majors Takes The Lead for Avengers 5

The amount of time-hopping shenanigans that will go into this storyline is going to be a tough task for Marvel Studios to explain to general audiences. This will be especially difficult as the studio brings together elements from dozens of hours of both movies and series that not every moviegoer will have fully seen.

Many fans applauded Marvel Studios for placing Thanos at the center of Avengers: Infinity War as it led to the creation of the studio's most compelling villain yet. With dozens of heroes and villains involved, this also offered a seamless means to jump between different groups with their own unique place in this conflict.

As The Kang Dynasty is placed to be a blockbuster crossover event on an even bigger scale, taking the same approach only makes sense. Jonathan Majors has also clearly demonstrated his immense talent both in and out of the MCU, which ought to allow him to shine in the Avengers flick and elevate the movie to greatness.

With the plan to explore Kang's origin as Nathaniel Richards and his conquering of the Multiverse, there will certainly be plenty of story to tell. Seeing multiple Variants of the same characters will obviously also make for a unique experience, especially with Variants playing on both sides of this conflict.

He Who Remains' monologue from Loki described a time when Kang Variants fell into a Multiversal war, all before he came along and brought that to an end. Now, years before his death at the hands of Sylvie, it seems he may attempt to achieve that all over again, this time with the help of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Funnily enough, Loki even contains a line from He Who Remains that explains this entire plot as it reveals that killing him will see "an infinite amount of [him] start another Multiversal war," only for him to "end up right back [there]" at the end of time thanks to some form of reincarnation:

"You either take over and my life's work continues or you plunge a blade in my chest and an infinite amount of me start another Multiversal war. And I just end up right back here anyways. Reincarnation, baby."

With the insane amount that Kang will be given to do in Avengers 5 and the immense talent that Jonathan Majors has demonstrated in the past, it may be time to place the MCU villain actor on bingo cards for the 2025 awards season.

But if not now, then it will be when The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025.