Disney reportedly has plans to make a sequel to one of Dwayne Johnson's most underrated movies from the House of Mouse. The Rock has had a rough run at the box office over the last few years after becoming arguably the most popular actor in the movie industry. Looking forward, however, one of his more successful outings may have a future on the big screen.

A new rumor indicated that Disney is developing a sequel to 2021's Jungle Cruise. Based on the classic Disney ride (a theme which has been used often over the last few years), Jungle Cruise took inspiration from its Disneyland counterpart for a thrilling action adventure behind Dwayne Johnson's Frank Wolff. While the film was released during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, it still performed well enough to gain a following.

Scooper Daniel Richtman shared the rumor about Jungle Cruise 2, indicating that it was officially in development. Reportedly, Matthew Robinson is writing the script for the sequel. However, no other details have been revealed.

Released in July 2021 in theaters and via Premier Access on Disney+, Jungle Cruise took inspiration from the Disneyland ride of the same name and delivered a new story based on that fan-favorite adventure. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, a botanist hires a skipper to take her down the Amazon in his decrepit boat, as they go on a quest to find the Tree of Life. Jungle Cruise is now streaming on Disney+.

What To Expect From Disney's Jungle Cruise 2

Disney

Made on a $200 million budget, Jungle Cruise performed admirably well by grossing $220.9 million at the global box office. Considering it was released on July 30, 2021 in theaters and on Disney+ (during close to the most restrictive period of the pandemic), Disney seemed pleased with the results and appears ready to give Dwayne Johnson another shot to return to the top of the box office charts.

In terms of cast, Johnson is expected to return as the headliner, as he is still one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in all of Hollywood (as well as one of the biggest draws). Additionally, fans hope to see Emily Blunt reprise her role as Dr. Lily Houghton after she and Frank Wolff developed a strong relationship in the first movie.

The big question is what would motivate the core group of characters to go on another adventure through some unknown jungle or Amazon-esque landscape. Whether it be another endgame like the Tree of Life or some different goal in a new area, that plot point will determine why Frank decides to boot up his steamboat again and who he decides to bring along with him.

Considering that this movie is still likely a few years away from being released (depending on how much priority Disney gives it), Johnson and his team have plenty of decisions ahead of them regarding what Jungle Cruise 2 will become.