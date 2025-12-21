1 Shelved MCU Sequel May Get Revived, Confirms Star

One MCU sequel that never made it into development could still become a reality, according to its leading star. While fans are always clamoring for new properties from the Marvel universe, sequels continue to drive the franchise forward, building on established, successful stories.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner discussed the possibility of his solo Disney+ show receiving a second season. Speaking with the Bingeworthy podcast (via The Playlist), Renner loved that the series was "a bit more intimate" and featured a "family dynamic," which played well for his Clint Barton. While talks for a second season of Hawkeye fizzled out, the MCU regular is confident that he "will get strong enough to be able to do it" after his life-changing injuries:

"I really enjoyed doing the series version because it was a bit more intimate and had family dynamic, which is always a huge part of which I think sort of Clint’s kind of superpower is,” he explained. “He is such a human side of being a superhero. He’s one of the few. But I think his superpower is that sort of grit of the human condition, that is, loyalty and family. Otherwise, what are you fighting for? We were trying to do a second season. I think I will get strong enough to be able to do it. We will work it out. It’s going to be great.”

Renner is back in the spotlight with projects like The Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 after suffering life-threatening injuries in an accident involving a snowplow on New Year's Day 2023. He made his last live-action appearance as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2021's Hawkeye Season 1 (archive footage was used for 2024's Echo). As of writing, Hawkeye does not have a second season confirmed for development.

Other Shelved MCU Sequels & Their Status

Moon Knight Season 2

Moon Knight came to Disney+ in March 2022, highlighting Marc Spector and his alternate identity (Steven Grant) as they fought crime and dove into the mystical history of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Battling against Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow and the Egyptian goddess Ammit, the titular hero has to work through his identity crisis and trauma to keep all hell from breaking loose in the mortal plane.

Unfortunately, Moon Knight Season 2 has been a major question mark for Marvel Studios, despite Season 1 garnering praise from fans after its release. Star Oscar Isaac has been noncommittal about banking on a second season, but he has remained open to reprising the character within the MCU.

In August 2025, rumors hinted that Moon Knight Season 2 may still be in the cards for Marvel Studios, possibly diving further into Marc and Steven's other alter ego, Jake Lockley. However, Marvel has not confirmed the new season's development, leaving its status uncertain.

Strange Academy

In January 2023, rumors detailed that Marvel Studios was developing a new Disney+ show called Strange Academy, based on the eponymous comic. Unlikely to have included Doctor Strange, the show would center around Wong and America Chavez as they developed a school for new magic users in the MCU, similar to the training offered at Doctor Strange's Kamar-Taj.

This show never saw the light of day after Marvel began reworking its strategy for development on certain Disney+ properties as part of a large-scale Disney cutback in 2024. While Wong, America Chavez, and Doctor Strange are all expected to play significant roles in the MCU's future, the status of this story remains unconfirmed as Marvel adjusts its plans for the streaming world.

Armor Wars

Almost no MCU property has publicly faced more difficulties and challenges in development than Armor Wars, plans for which were unveiled in December 2020. Starring Don Cheadle's War Machine, the story was meant to show the aftermath of Tony Stark's technology falling into the wrong hands following Tony's tragic death in Avengers: Endgame.

Conceived initially as a Disney+ show, Armor Wars was later adapted into a movie. However, development on the project stalled quickly, and fans have received no updates on its status in years. As of writing, the odds of Armor Wars being made seem slim (particularly after the backlash to Rhodey's story in Secret Invasion), but the movie has not been outright canceled.

Ten Rings Series

Following Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' release in 2021, reports and rumors noted the development of a Disney+ series centered on the movie's titular criminal organization. The show was meant to center on Meng'er Zhang's Xu Xialing, who took over control of the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi's post-credits scene as she sought to exert her own power and influence.

Due to director Destin Daniel Cretton's extensive involvement across the MCU, this series has fallen off the radar and has not received any official updates on development. Although it is not canceled, there is no information confirming that Marvel Studios is still working to make this show a reality.

Midnight Sons

Marvel Studios is slowly inching closer to developing a project based on the Midnight Sons, one of the comics' darker teams of heroes. Typically featuring heroes like Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, Blade, and others, this team assembles supernatural heroes to defend the planet against mystical threats that groups like the Avengers are ill-equipped to face.

While a Midnight Sons movie has been in and out of development for years, rumors in 2025 hinted that the project was back on track and would include heroes like Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Mahershala Ali's Blade. Originally featuring a script by Michael Greene, Greene is no longer associated with the project, and there are no new reports about anyone being involved in the movie's development.