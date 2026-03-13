Spider-Man Brand New Day’s Trailer Reaches New Milestone As Release Nears

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures pushed further toward the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer with a new milestone. As one of only two MCU movies being released in 2026, Spider-Man 4 is generating massive hype, particularly with it delivering Tom Holland's first MCU appearance in five years. While fans are still waiting for the first footage from the film to be released, that moment may finally be close to happening.

Two new milestones hinted at the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer being close to its release. First, Korea’s Media Rating Board (per X user @marvel_updat3s) gave the trailer an official rating on its website. Additionally, the official website for Marvel and Sony's next Spider-Man movie, https://spidermanbrandnewday.movie/, is now live online, giving fans the opportunity to sign up for updates on the film at the bottom of the page.

Considering Brand New Day is about four and a half months away from its theatrical release, and looking at the releases for past MCU trailers, now seems to be about the right time for a first trailer to be close to its release. The movie is currently 140 days away from its theatrical debut; the record for the shortest timeframe between an MCU film's first trailer and release date belongs to 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder at only 93 days.

Comparatively, Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer was released in Korea exactly one week before it began playing in theaters in front of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Should this be the same thing to happen for Spider-Man 4, fans can expect the film's first trailer to be about a week away as well.

Rumors from earlier this week have already indicated that Spider-Man 4's first trailer will release next week, so the trailer being rated in Korea today lends further credibility to those rumors.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man film and the second of four confirmed movies debuting in Phase 6. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas, the story will pick up about four years after fans last saw Spider-Man, as Peter Parker will operate in a world unaware of his existence against a horde of new antagonists threatening the city. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

What To Expect From Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer

Marvel Studios

Fans expect to see plenty of Spidey's web-slinging antics in New York City, with many hoping the trailer highlights director Destin Daniel Cretton's style for the hero's fourth MCU solo film. After his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, anticipation is high for what he can do with a hero who dives into what could be even more exciting action sequences.

Multiple other MCU heroes are also said to be part of this film, including Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. The hope is that at least one or two of them will get a moment to shine in this trailer, but Marvel and Sony are sure to keep plenty of secrets on that front, too.

On the villain side of things, Michael Mando will finally make his return as the Scorpion, while Marvin Jones III brings Tombstone to life alongside him. Both of them could show up in new footage from this movie, which would certainly make for exciting reveals in their own right.

Considering the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy is already one of the MCU's most successful solo hero stories (including No Way Home being the highest-grossing solo superhero film ever), Spider-Man 4 is set to compete to be one of 2026's biggest releases across the board.