Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reveals Official Logos for Its 4 Villains

Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially revealed brand-new logos for its main villains, emphasizing their menacing designs ahead of the anticipated street-level showdown. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' upcoming fourth big-screen Spider-Man installment is set to feature a plethora of villains for Peter Parker to deal with as he restarts his life following the game-changing ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The roster of villains from Brand New Day has expanded, with skill sets that make it harder for Peter to contend with, including tech-based foes, supernatural enemies, and a rumored mutant who could shift the tide in battle. Some of the villains introduced in Brand New Day's marketing include Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, and The Hand, and notable omissions (so far) include Tombstone and Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character, who may or may not be Jean Grey.

An official Spider-Man: Brand New Day sticker sheet made its way online, showcasing the first look at the logos of some of the villains who are confirmed to cause Peter Parker problems in the movie.

Marvel Studios

The sticker sheet also featured animated designs of Holland's Spider-Man alongside Savage Hulk, Scorpion, and Boomerang.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theaters on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Unleashes 4 Major Logos For Its Sinister Villains

Scorpion

Marvel Studios

Mac Gargan's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Scorpion is one of the most significant comebacks in the MCU, especially after the unresolved cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Scorpion's official logo featured a stylized black Scorpion that evokes a menacing vibe.

Marvel Studios

The yellow backdrop could also hint at a looming danger for Peter Parker, suggesting that he will primarily serve as one of the sinister foes that could push him to the limit in Brand New Day.

It remains to be seen if this actual Scorpion logo could appear in the villain's high-tech exoskeleton suit in the film, but there is a chance that he could incorporate it because he already has a Scorpion tattoo on his neck.

Tarantula

Marvel Studios

One of the intriguing villains set to take part in the chaos in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Tarantula, an agile spider-themed mercenary with retractable spikes to inject poison into his enemies.

Tarantula's clash with Spider-Man in the trailer was part of a quick montage, but an extended look could be showcased in the actual finished cut of the movie.

Marvel Studios

Tarantula, aka Anton Miguel Rodriguez, features a white circular logo with a stylized Tarantula at the center. The minimalist design is quite fitting for the villain's role as a multi-limbed menace, hinting that he is a much more calculated assassin waiting for the right moment to strike.

Boomerang

Marvel Studios

While he is a lesser-known villain, Boomerang is expected to take center stage at some point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as he takes on the titular web-slinger in the early part of the movie. Boomerang uses specialized boomerangs as a weapon, making him the MCU's version of Captain Boomerang from the DC Universe.

Marvel Studios

Boomerang's logo stands out by perfectly capturing the villain's signature weapon, with layered red concentric circles that evoke a bold, simple look for high visibility.

The rings in the logo signify motion, trajectory, and repeated attacks that could prove deadly. This serves as a fun emblem that matches Boomerang's comic-accurate look in the movie.

Hulk

Marvel Studios

Savage Hulk's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is celebrated with a new purple logo with the MCU hero's stylized fist at the center. While Hulk is usually positioned as a hero in the Marvel world, the Savage version of the original Avenger is set to return in Brand New Day to wreak havoc in New York, positioning him as a villain that Spider-Man and Punisher need to contain.

Marvel Studios

Hulk's new symbol has a deeper meaning, representing the return of a rage-fueled version of the character, with the fist symbolizing raw power.

Some have pointed out that purple is actually the perfect color to represent complication, suggesting that the Hulk seen in Brand New Day is not a villain; instead, he is a complicated character controlled by an unexplainable force behind the scenes.