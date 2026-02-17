Spider-Man 4 Reveals First Look At 2 Brand New Day Villains, Tarantula & Boomerang

Fans have finally received a first look at Tarantula and Boomerang in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, thanks to an official banner spotted on an international merchandise website. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have no shortage of villains, with Michael Mando's Scorpion being front and center, as that character was already established in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Other villains, some of which have never been featured in live-action before, will also be joining the list of antagonists.

A brand new promotional banner for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was officially revealed on an international merchandise website, with the banner featuring several characters from the upcoming film. Two of the characters on the banner were Tarantula and Boomerang, both of which have been confirmed to appear in the movie.

While their involvement has already been announced, their character designs on the banner are the first official looks at them that have been released. Some Brand New Day leaks have recently surfaced that showcase the two characters, but the banner is the first official imagery that fans have gotten from the Brand New Day marketing team.

As seen on the banner, Boomerang and Tarantula appear right next to each other. Fans don't yet know how extensive each villain's role will be, but they are positioned between Spider-Man and Scorpion on the banner.

Boomerang (who is the character at the top) is wearing a comic-accurate blue and white suit and is holding a boomerang in each hand. He also has his signature V-shaped visor on his helmet, which is ripped right off the pages of the comics.

Tarantula (the character just underneath Boomerang) is in a red and black (or navy blue) suit with a mask. It appears he is wearing an all-red suit while strapping a vest and gauntlets on his chest and wrists. It is worth noting that Tarantula has two long strands of fabric coming from the back of his mask, which is extremely accurate to his comic character design.

Boomerang's Brand New Day design looks nearly identical to the character's design in the comics. The only major difference is that he does not have any boomerangs strapped to his back the way he does in the comics, but that is most likely because he is holding two boomerangs in his hands.

Tarantula also looks very similar to his comics version, but one notable difference is the absence of the spider symbol on his chest. In the comics, Tarantula has a spider across the front of his suit, similar to Spider-Man. In Brand New Day, though, that Spider symbol is not present.

Who Are Tarantula and Boomerang?

Boomerang and Tarantula aren't A-tier villains in the grand scheme of Marvel Comics, but they do have quite an established backstory.

For instance, Boomerang's real name is Freddy Myers. Once upon a time, Fred was a professional baseball player. However, after he got kicked out of the pro baseball league he played in for accepting bribes, he became a trained and highly effective assassin. Because of his time as a pro pitcher in baseball, he was extremely skilled at throwing objects with precise accuracy.

Boomerang worked for different criminal organizations throughout his life, and, despite being known as a Spider-Man villain, he actually fought against many Marvel superheroes. However, he often went back to battling the web-slinger time and time again, and even joined the Sinister Syndicate and the Sinister Six on different occasions.

Boomerang does not have any supernatural abilities or traditional superpowers. Similar to Hawkeye, he was essentially highly skilled when it came to accuracy, so he was able to hone in on that. He did use different types of boomerangs to give him an upper hand, though, such as electrorangs, gasorangs, and razorangs.

Tarantula, on the other hand, wasn't the villain name for one specific person. Instead, it was a mantle that multiple characters picked up through the years. However, the most common person to act as Tarantula and battle with Spider-Man was Anton Miguel Rodriguez.

Anton came to the United States and became a professional criminal. He came face-to-face with Spider-Man briefly, but he was no match for the superhero. So, he willingly tried to recreate Spidey's powers through different testing and experimentation, ultimately trying it on himself.

Essentially, Anton became a human spider (literally) and died via suicide-by-cop after his humanity escaped him.

Most likely, both Tarantula and Boomerang will only have minor roles in the upcoming film. It is possible that they could be included in a montage at the beginning of the film to catch fans up on what Spider-Man has been doing since No Way Home.