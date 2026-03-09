XO Kitty Season 3 Trailer Spoils One Big Kiss Happened Off-Screen

XO Kitty Season 3's official trailer confirmed a seemingly off-screen kiss between two major characters already happened, and it has been a long time coming for the Netflix series. The third season of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before spinoff series continues Kitty Song Covey's (Anna Cathcart) journey in her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) as well as her slow-burn will-they-won't-they dynamic with fellow student, Min-Ho (Sang Heon Lee). While the pair has yet to officially be in a relationship, XO Kitty Season 2's ending laid the groundwork for Kitty and Min-Ho to be together after the former agreed to join the latter in his summer tour.

Netflix officially released the brand-new trailer for XO Kitty Season 3, providing fans with much-needed information about its story, unexpected twists, and the return of a familiar face from the To All The Boys I've Loved Before franchise in the form of Lana Condor's Lara Jean Covey. Aside from the big revelations, eagle-eyed fans spotted an interesting detail that may have spoiled something new about Kitty and Min-Ho.

At the 0:07 mark of XO Kitty Season 3's trailer, Kitty’s "Senior Sunset List" spoiled that she and Min-Ho already kissed because the list includes a note saying, "DTR with Min-Ho and have an epic second kiss."

This is significant because Kitty and Min Ho have never kissed in the first two seasons. Based on what was shown in Kitty's list, it seems that the pair kissed off-screen during the summer tour, and the actual kiss could be showcased in a flashback sequence in Season 3.

In the trailer, Kitty mentioned that the "most pressing item" in her Senior List is "defining the relationship with Min Ho and I," indicating that this arc will be a huge part of the show's story in Season 3.

Through two full seasons, Kitty and Min-Ho remained friends, but there was no denying that a spark between them existed. They have had intense tension, flirtation, and even intimate dream sequences but no actual kiss happened on-screen between the pair. It seemed that XO Kitty Season 3 will finally deliver the long-awaited romantic payoff between Kitty and Min-Ho.

Despite that, there will be expected hurdles for Kitty and Min-Ho to be officially together, such as Kitty trying to fit in his lifestyle filled with fame and glamour, Min-Ho's family's disapproval, and Min-Ho not fully being honest with his feelings for her.

Thankfully, the trailer confirmed that Kitty will receive much-needed guidance from her sister, Lara Jean Covey, marking another important character appearance from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before universe after Noah Centineo's appearance as Peter Kavinsky in Season 2.

Fans can watch the official trailer below:

XO Kitty Season 3 is confirmed to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 2.

Here's Why Kitty & Min-Ho's Kiss Is Significant In XO Kitty Season 3

While it seemed that Kitty and Min-Ho's kiss happened off-screen might be anti-climactic for some, XO Kitty Season 3 could still show it, considering that the upcoming season will look to finally define the relationship between the two protagonists.

The kiss would essentially mark the culmination of XO Kitty's central slow-burn romance between Kitty and Min-Ho, which is an exciting development for longtime fans of the show who have been shipping the pair since the beginning. More so, the kiss would also resolve who Kitty will really end up, considering that some fans want her to end up with Yuri.

It would also allow Kitty to grow from her past mistakes because being with Min-Ho means that she finally embraces her happiness. As for Min-Ho, choosing Kitty would mean that he would abandon his playboy image in exchange for something real.

All in all, the kiss between Kitty and Min-Ho would be a major romantic milestone, not only for the pair, but for XO Kitty in general.