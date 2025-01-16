Kitty Song Covey's romance journey in XO, Kitty Season 2 has led her to two notable candidates that could change her life forever: her girl best friend, Yuri, and the unexpected wildcard, Min Ho.

Season 2 of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before spin-off on Netflix revolves around Kitty's coming-of-age journey in Seoul, Korea as she is now involved in a much more complicated four-sided love square, which includes Yuri, Min Ho, and a new romantic interest, Praveena.

Does Kitty End Up With Yuri?

Anna Cathcart & Gia Kim

XO Kitty Season 1 ended with Kitty realizing that she had feelings for her former rival and now best friend, Yuri, and this even served as the main reason why she broke up with her first love, Dae.

In XO Kitty Season 2 (check out the full cast here), Kitty is ready to move on since she understands that Yuri and her girlfriend, Juliana, are back together.

However, fate plays tricks on her after she is assigned to the same room as Yuri and Juliana back at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) at the start of another semester.

While Kitty is not fond of living together with the one she loves and her girlfriend, the fact that she is still close with Yuri makes her stay, and the strong bond between them is quite apparent, even to Juliana.

Juliana becomes jealous of Kitty and Yuri's unusual closeness, and things take a turn for the worse after the pair unexpectedly kiss the night before the big skiing trip to Min Ho's family cabin in Season 2, Episode 3.

Although the kiss is wrong on many levels, it makes each of them realize that it is a mistake, but it is too late since Juliana broke up with Yuri and Yuri ends up ghosting Kitty.

Yuri ends up realizing that she is truly in love with Juliana and she only has a childish crush on Kitty.

As for Kitty's potential romantic future with Yuri, XO Kitty star Anna Cathcart told Tudum that "she's kind of explored [that storyline with Yuri]" in Season 2, indicating that the Yuri-Kitty pairing is done for now:

"I know so many people are rooting for them, and I love to see that. I do think that storyline, at least for now, she’s kind of explored that. It’s not just about a crush — that has a lot more weight."

It looks like Kitty's feelings for Yuri only served as a launchpad for her to uncover her sexuality, cementing herself as bisexual in the end.

Do Kitty and Minho End Up Together?

Sang Heon Lee & Anna Cathcart

While they often clashed with one another and deemed each other as frienemies, Min Ho and Kitty clearly had chemistry together in XO Kitty Season 1.

This is why it wasn't surprising that Min Ho confessed to Kitty in Season 1's ending that he had already fallen in love with her, but Kitty sadly rejected him.

However, in Season 2, it is clear that Min Ho is still head over heels with Kitty despite being together with a new student named Stella (played by Audrey Huynh who is one of the new cast members of XO Kitty Season 2).

Min Ho is always present whenever Kitty needs him, such as the heist to get her mother's time capsule and being there for her during one of her lonely moments after Yuri blames her for her breakup with Juliana and busting her almost-relationship with Praveena.

Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky even pointed out to Kitty during his appearance in Season 2, Episode 6 that Min Ho still likes her, especially after Kitty points out that his annoying yet reliable friend remembers everything about her ever since the first day they met.

Meanwhile, Kitty also cares deeply for Min Ho after going out of her way to prove that his girlfriend, Stella, is an impostor who is trying to bring down his family.

After helping expose the truth about Stella, all seems well between the two frienemies.

Still, Q, Kitty's gay best friend, points out that Min Ho and Kitty "clearly have something epic going on," considering that Min Ho is going above and beyond to do noble things for Kitty.

Kitty admits that she is terrified of what will happen if she decides to pursue a relationship with Min Ho.

XO Kitty Season 2's finale's ending scenes reveal a heart-to-heart conversation between Kitty and Min Ho.

Before Min Ho leaves for the big summer tour of his brother, Joon Ho, with his dad, he tells Kitty that he might need a break from real relationships for a while, especially after going through the pain he experienced from both her and Stella.

While there is clearly tension between them, Kitty and Min Ho do not kiss at the end of Season 2. Instead, Kitty ends up joining Min Ho on the tour.

Although the kiss has to wait, the fact that Kitty decides to join Min Ho on his long summer trip cements the idea that she is choosing him over anyone else.

All episodes of XO Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.