Many fans are wondering if the ages of the actors in XO Kitty Season 2 are the same as their characters in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before spinoff series.

The Netflix series features a stellar cast of up-and-coming stars led by the incredible Anna Cathcart who reprises her role as Kitty Song Covey from the To All The Boys trilogy of movies.

The series was filmed in Seoul, Korea and it also featured a plethora of well-known South Korean actors.

How Old Is Kitty, Min Ho, Yuri & More in XO Kitty

Anna Cathcart - Kitty Song Covey

Anna Cathcart

Anna Cathcart began starring as Kitty Song Covey in 2018's To All The Boys I've Loved Before where she was praised with her breakout performance. She was 14 years old back then.

Anna is 21 years old in real life while the events of Season 2 unfold. She was born on June 16, 2003.

The actress also headlines the jam-packed cast of XO Kitty Season 2.

However, Kitty Song Covey is confirmed to be 16 years old in both seasons of XO Kitty on Netflix since she is currently in her junior year (Grade 11) at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

Gia Kim - Yuri

Gia Kim

Gia Kim made her major on-screen debut in XO Kitty as Yuri, the famous social media influencer and Kitty's former rival and current best friend.

Gia is 32 years old in real life and she is actually the older sister of Sang Heon Lee who plays Min Ho in the Netflix series. Gia's birthday is November 4, 1992.

Yuri's age in XO Kitty is presumed to be between 16 to 17 years old since she is in the same year as Kitty during the events of both seasons.

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Sang Heon Lee

Sang Heon Lee brings the charismatic Min Ho to life in both seasons of XO Kitty.

While the South Korean actor is 28 years old, he portays a much younger Min Ho in the series who is presumed to be between 16 and 17 years old.

While it still remains to be seen if Min Ho is the one who ends up with Kitty, there is a lot of story to tell for the budding pair with strong chemistry.

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Minyeong Choi

Minyeong Choi portrays Kitty's first love and penpal boyfirend, Dae, in XO Kitty.

Choi is 22 years old while his character, Dae, is presumed to be as the same age as Kitty (16).

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Anthony Keyvan

Anthony Keyvan plays Q, Kitty's gay best friend and close confidant in her matchmaking schemes.

Q is presumed to be the same age as Kitty and Dae in the series, and Keyvan is four years older than his character in real life since he is currently 20 years old.

Audrey Huynh - Stella

Audrey Huynh

Audrey Huynh is one of the newcomers of XO Kitty Season 2 and she plays the shady Stella whose real name is Esther.

Huynh is the youngest among the stellar lineup of actors in the series since she is only 19 years old.

While her character's age is unknown, some fans have assumed that Stella is 17 years old in Season 2.

Sasha Bhasin - Praveena

Sasha Bhasin

Sasha Bhasin joins the cast of XO Kitty Season 2 as Praveena, Kitty's new love interest in the first few episodes, but it ended badly after learning that she still has feelings for Yuri.

Bhasin is currently 27 years old, meaning that she has at least a 10-year difference with her character, Praveena, who is presumed to be 17 years old in the series.

Regan Aliyah - Juliana

Regan Aliyah

Regan Aliyah plays Yuri's girlfriend, Juliana, in the Netflix spin-off.

Juliana is presumed to be at least 17 years old in the series, which is similar to her girlfriend's age in XO Kitty.

Aliyah, meanwhile, is 25 years old outside of the confines of the series.

Joshua Lee - Jin

Joshua Lee

Joshua Lee's Jin is Q's rival and eventual lover in the show's sophomore season.

Jin is a famous track star in KISS, and he is presumed to be 17 years old at the start of XO Kitty Season 2.

Lee, meanwhile, is nine years older than his character since the actor is 26 years old.

Peter Thurnwald - Alex Finnerty

Peter Thurnwald

Peter Thurnwald stars as Alex Finnerty, Yuri's half-brother and Kitty's close friend who is also a professor at KISS.

Not much is known about Thurnwald's birthday, but reports suggest that he is born in 1998, which puts him around 27 years old.

In XO Kitty Season 1, Episode 4, it is revealed that Alex was born on August 12, 1993 and the events of the first season happen in 2022.

This makes Alex at least 29 years old during the events of both seasons.

Michael K. Lee - Principal Lee

Michael K. Lee

Michael K. Lee plays the strict yet compassionate Professor Lee in XO Kitty.

In real life, Lee is currently 51 years old while the age of his XO Kitty counterpart is presumed to be in the late 40s/early 50s age bracket.

Han Bi Ryu - Eunice Kang

Han Bi Ryu

Han Bi Ryu plays Eunice Kang, Dae's new love interest and an aspiring K-pop artist.

The South Korean rising star is 20 years old, meaning that she is the second youngest cast member in XO Kitty Season 2.

Eunice is Kitty and Dae's classmate in the series, and she appears to be in the same age as them (16 years old).

All episodes of XO Kitty Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.