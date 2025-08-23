Iconic '90s Disney Movie Is Finally Getting a Sequel

Over three decades after its original release, a beloved Disney classic is reportedly getting a follow-up and this time, the story will be led entirely by women. The long-awaited sequel comes 32 years after the first film captured audiences' hearts, marking a fresh and modern twist on the nostalgic sports classic. With an all-female main cast at its center, this is another reimagined franchise at the hands of Disney in the 21st century.

Released in 1993, Cool Runnings was a feel-good hit loosely inspired by the real-life debut of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the film starred Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba, and the late John Candy in his final role. The story followed a rag-tag group of Jamaican athletes, led by sprinter Derice Bannock (Leon), as they defied the odds to compete on the icy tracks of Calgary, earning global admiration despite finishing without a medal.

For Cool Runnings 2, the choice to focus on an all-female bobsleigh team hints at a modern reimagining that could introduce a new generation to the franchise. Though, this time there's no evidence that it would be based on any real-life events or team.

There's a possibility that this draws parallels to 2016's female-led Ghostbusters reboot, which reimagined the universe, instead of building off of the originals.

If the project moves forward, it would mark the first time audiences return to the world of Cool Runnings in over 30 years, this time, with a brand-new team (presumably) chasing Olympic glory. This news comes after a report that Disney shelved several upcoming live-action sequels.

Are Disney Remakes in Trouble?

With the news of Cool Runnings 2 hitting development, it’s worth taking a closer look at the current state of Disney remakes and the picture is mixed. '

While some live-action updates have flopped, others have been massive hits. Snow White struggled at the box office in 2025, marking a rare misstep, whereas Lilo & Stitch became the biggest movie of the year so far, with a sequel already greenlit. The upcoming Moana remake also shows strong potential to succeed.

Disney remakes were generally more reliable hits in the late 2010s, but the 2020s have proven to be a bit of a roller coaster.

Compared to some of these high-profile projects, a Cool Runnings remake carries relatively low stakes. It could even land as a Disney+ release, giving it a more flexible platform a no chance at bombing at the box office.