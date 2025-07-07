According to a new rumor, three long-awaited Disney live-action sequels may have quietly been put on ice. While the studio has several high-profile follow-ups in development, this report suggests that a few previously hyped projects are no longer moving forward, at least for now. This comes on the heels of Disney's latest release, Lilo & Stitch, being given the green light for a sequel.

In a recent mailbag article from The DisInsider, Skyler Shuler addressed fan questions about various upcoming Disney projects, spanning both parks and theatrical releases. When asked about a slate of live-action films, including Cruella 2, Aladdin 2, Maleficent 3, and others, Shuler offered a hopeful update for Cruella 2 but cast doubt on the future of several others.

According to his response, at least three of these rumored sequels may have quietly been shelved. Here's a closer look at the trio of titles now rumored to be off Disney's release slate.

Maleficent 3

Maleficent

Despite prior reports that Maleficent 3 was actively in development with Angelina Jolie set to return, this latest rumor suggests the sequel may have quietly been shelved. That would mark a surprising reversal, as multiple updates over the past few years pointed to steady progress.

Still, by late 2023, Jolie had publicly confirmed her involvement in a third film, and by March 2025, it was revealed that Linda Woolverton, who penned the first two scripts, was attached once again (via Deadline). But now, it appears the long-gestating sequel may have lost momentum. Whether due to shifting priorities at Disney, creative roadblocks, or Jolie's increasingly vocal disillusionment with Hollywood, Maleficent 3 may no longer be a priority.

The original Maleficent was a massive success in 2014, earning over $758.4 million worldwide. Its sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, arrived in 2019 but saw a steep box office drop, bringing in $491.7 million globally.

Aladdin 2

Aladdin

The long-discussed Aladdin 2 appears to be another casualty of Disney's shifting priorities, as this new rumor suggests the sequel may no longer be in active development.

Following the massive success of Guy Ritchie's 2019 live-action Aladdin, which grossed over $1 billion globally, Disney confirmed plans for a sequel in 2020. The film was expected to reunite its core cast, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith, and early script drafts were reportedly underway.

Both Ritchie and Massoud expressed interest in returning, with Ritchie calling the experience "so much fun" and teasing ideas for a second film. However, updates became scarce, and by 2023, Massoud admitted he had no idea where the project stood, bluntly adding, "Life just goes on."

Jungle Book 2

Jungle Book

While not officially canceled, The Jungle Book 2's prolonged silence and absence from recent positive updates suggest it’s no longer a priority for the studio, if it's even moving forward at all.

Disney first hinted at a live-action sequel to Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book back in 2016, even before the original film hit theaters. After the movie became a critical and commercial success, earning over $966 million worldwide, plans for a follow-up quickly entered pre-production.

Favreau was set to return as director, with screenwriter Justin Marks also back to pen the sequel. However, momentum stalled when Favreau shifted focus to The Lion King, citing the intense technical demands of both projects. Though Favreau and Marks continued developing the story behind the scenes, by 2018, updates had become sparse.

Given the prolonged inactivity and this latest rumor pointing toward cancellation, it's increasingly likely that The Jungle Book 2 has quietly faded into the wilderness. Despite no sequel in the works, the original was beloved by many, being ranked first by The Direct against every other Disney live-action remake.

Bonus: Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts

While not a sequel, Queen of Hearts was rumored to be a new live-action origin story based on one of Disney's most iconic villains. The Julia Hart-directed film was announced in late 2024 as a fresh take on the classic Alice in Wonderland antagonist, with no connection to the Tim Burton-led Alice films.

Best known for her ruthless catchphrase "Off with their heads!," the Queen of Hearts has remained a popular villain in pop culture since Lewis Carroll introduced her in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Hart's version aimed to explore the character's backstory and offer a new perspective on how she became the temperamental monarch audiences know today.

Interestingly, the Queen of Hearts character is thriving in another Disney universe. Rita Ora will reprise the role in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, a 2026 sequel to Descendants: Rise of Red. In that storyline, the Queen of Hearts had attempted a coup against Auradon before her daughter, Red, and Cinderella’s daughter traveled back in time to stop her.

Despite early intrigue around the Hart-directed project, the lack of official updates and this new shelving rumor cast doubt on whether Disney will continue down the rabbit hole with this origin tale.