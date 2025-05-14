Disney Announces Return of Iconic Villain for 2026 Movie

A new take on a classic Disney villain is making a comeback in a newly confirmed 2026 sequel.

Disney Branded Television announced Rita Ora is returning to her role of the Queen of Hearts in 2026's Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, a sequel to 2024's Descendants: Rise of Red and the latest installment within the Descendants franchise.

Disney

Based on the classic Alice in Wonderland monarch, Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts attempted a coup against Auradon in Descendants: Rise of Red before her daughter, Red, played by Kylie Cantrall, and Cinderella's daughter traveled back in time to change the past (and involved a confusing Descendants prank plot hole?). Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will be set in the Queen of Hearts' present-day Wonderland and explore what happens after her daughter changed the fabric of time.

Other Descendants 4 cast members joining Rita Ora for Wicked Wonderland include Red's Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker as Chloe, Cinderella's daughter, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Brandy as Cinderella.

Still, Wicked Wonderland's Queen of Hearts isn't the only villainess Disney is looking to bring back. Several other female baddies are either confirmed or attached to reprisals beginning in 2026 and beyond.

3 Villains Disney Is Planning To Bring Back

Te Kā in Moana

Disney

The antagonist of 2016's Moana, Te Kā was originally the life-giving island goddess, Te Fiti, who transformed into a lava monster due to Maui's actions in the film's opening. It was only after Moana returned her heart that she became Te Fiti once more and cured the spreading darkness.

Te Kā will be making her return in 2026, but this time, audiences will see her lava monster form like never before in Disney's Moana live-action remake starring actress Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Maleficent in Maleficent 3

Disney

Also expected to make her big-screen return is the classic Sleeping Beauty villainess, Maleficent, played by Angelina Jolie. The actress made her debut as the infamous antagonist in 2014's Maleficent, which offered the villain's perspective of the Sleeping Beauty story. The film was followed by a 2019 sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Disney is reportedly developing a Maleficent 3 with Angelina Jolie confirming as much in 2023 (via The Mirror). Disney has yet to announce a release date or any additional casting.

Cruella in Cruella 2

Disney

The infamous London fashion icon who wanted puppies for a new fur coat is anticipated for a cinematic comeback. Similar to Maleficent, 2021's Cruella, starring Emma Stone, offered Disney fans an origin story for The Hundred and One Dalmatians antagonist and her path to becoming a fashion designer known as Cruella de Vil.

In 2021, Deadline reported that a Cruella sequel was in development with Emma Stone attached for a reprisal. Disney has yet to announce a release date.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is currently in production and set to release in 2026 on Disney Channel and Disney+.