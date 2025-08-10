Another one of Earth's mightiest heroes may be headed to the Star Wars Universe. According to a new report, Lucasfilm is looking to cast a well-known Marvel star for an upcoming Star Wars movie or Disney+ series, joining the ever-growing roster of MCU actors who’ve appeared in both franchises.

As reported by industry insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is eyeing Captain America star Chris Evans for a role within the Star Wars Universe. While there are no details about whether Evans is being considered for a Star Wars Disney+ series or an upcoming film, there's no doubt the MCU heavy-hitter would be a huge get for the Star Wars brand.

Marvel Studios

This news comes amid conflicting reports and fan speculation about Chris Evans' return to the MCU for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, especially since Marvel Studios brought back Evans' MCU co-star, Robert Downey Jr., as Doctor Doom. This also follows Evans' 2024 reprisal of his 2005 Fantastic Four role as Johnny Storm for Deadpool & Wolverine (which Daniel Richtman also reported two years ahead of the film). Furthermore, there are persisting questions about the state of Evans' Steve Rogers within the MCU that Marvel Studios has yet to address.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm has several Star Wars films in the pipeline, with The Mandalorian & Grogu arriving in theaters on May 22, 2026, followed by Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth, releasing in 2027. Daisy Ridley's New Jedi Order movie and James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi are still being developed. As for live-action streaming series, Ahsoka Season 2 is on the way, and a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi may be in the works.

While confirmation of Chris Evans joining that galaxy far, far away, either in a film or a series, would make waves within the fandom and the industry at large, again, it's worth noting that he's far from the first actor to have appeared in both tentpole franchises.

MCU Actors Who Also Appeared in Star Wars

Natalie Portman

Before playing Jane Foster in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and then the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman played Padmé Amidala, the queen of Naboo, Anakin Skywalker's love interest, and mother of Luke and Leia, in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Samuel L. Jackson

Before bringing together a group of remarkable people in 2012's The Avengers and having his eye scratched by a Flerken, Samuel L. Jackson was wielding a purple lightsaber as Jedi Master Mace Windu during the Star Wars prequel trilogy. That is, before Palpatine threw him out a window, a fate Jackson himself still questions to this day.

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac's stardom skyrocketed after he charmed audiences as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After reprising his role in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, Marvel recruited Isaac for Marc Spector in Moon Knight, where he illustrated his acting chops playing multiple characters and personalities.

Lupita Nyong'o

Another more recent Star Wars star, Lupita Nyong'o, voiced the mysterious Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens before crossing over to the MCU as Nakia in 2018's Black Panther. Nyong'o reprised her role in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she was revealed to be the mother of T'Challa's son in the sequel's post-credits scene.

Hannah John-Kamen

Before playing the conflicted Ava Starr or Ghost in Ant-Man and The Wasp and more recently in Thunderbolts*, Hannah John-Kamen wasa First Order Officer in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Thunderbolts* actress is confirmed to add to her MCU credits and continue Ghost's story in Avengers: Doomsday.

Paul Bettany

Unlike prior Marvel/Star Wars stars, Paul Bettany voiced JARVIS and then played Vision within the MCU before being cast as Dryden Vos in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. Since then, Bettany continued his run as Vision throughout WandaVision on Disney+ and is now set to return to the streaming platform in Vision Quest. This time, Bettany is expected to play White Vision alongside a cast of MCU AI characters in human form.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal's role as Din Djarin in the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, on Disney+ skyrocketed the actor's career. After playing Joel in The Last of Us, Marvel Studios brought the actor into the MCU as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, an iconic comic book role he's confirmed to continue to play in Avengers: Doomsday.

Taika Waititi

Not only has Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as an episode of The Mandalorian, but he's also played Marvel and Star Wars characters. In his two Thor movies and Avengers: Endgame, Waititi voiced the character of Korg, and in The Mandalorian, he played both IG-11 and IG-12.

Kumail Nanjiani

Following Kumail Nanjiani's performance as the immortal Bollywood star Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals, the charismatic actor crossed over into the Star Wars Universe, where he played Haja Estree, a con man, in Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+.

Emilia Clarke

After her breakout role in Game of Thrones, Lucasfilm cast Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story, where she played young Han Solo's love interest, Qi'ra. Marvel Studios then cast the actress alongside another former Star Wars actor, Samuel L. Jackson, in 2023's Secret Invasion on Disney+.

Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen made her Marvel debut in 2017's Logan, where she played Laura/X-23, the child clone of Wolverine. However, she didn't appear in the MCU until she returned to her acclaimed role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. That same year, Keen played Jecki Lon, a fan-favorite Jedi Padawan, in The Acolyte for Disney+, where Qimir ultimately killed her character.