Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed to Include 3 Captain America Actors

Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios' next massive team-up film, will include a trio of actors associated with the MCU's title of Captain America.

Doomsday will be filled to the brim with MCU heroes and legacy characters from the past generation of movies, although a few Marvel Studios heroes have shared titles and mantles before. This will include multiple stars who have embraced the Captain America mantle, which has been passed down multiple times through the generations after starting as war propaganda in the 1940s.

Below are the three Avengers: Doomsday stars portraying characters who have operated under the Captain America mantle over the MCU's 17-year history.

Every Captain America Actor in Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

The first man to play the Captain America character in the MCU was Chris Evans, who has embodied Steve Rogers in 11 Marvel Studios films to date. Physically transformed with Abraham Erskine's super soldier serum during World War II, Rogers went on to serve as a symbol and a hero across the generations before going back in time to live out the rest of his life with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter.

In December 2024, Evans made headlines when he was reportedly cast in Avengers: Doomsday, according to a Deadline article. Marvel has not officially confirmed Evans' place in the 2026 sequel, and it is still not confirmed which character he will portray in his second Multiverse Saga movie.

Whether he plays the older version of Steve Rogers, the Nomad version of the hero, or even a Hydra-influenced villainous Cap, Evans' impact will not go unnoticed as he returns to work with Marvel Studios.

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

After Chris Evans moved away from the MCU as a full-time gig in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers passed the Captain America mantle and shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. A veteran of nine MCU projects over the last 11 years, Mackie's former Falcon officially embraced the Captain America title by the end of his Disney+ solo series, 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Following his efforts in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World (Mackie's first solo movie), Sam Wilson will now be a central figure in Avengers: Doomsday. The current Captain America was one of the first 27 characters confirmed for roles in Marvel Studios' official cast announcement in late March.

Sam Wilson will lead a new group of Avengers into battle in Doomsday, which will be next to a team made up of the formerly self-named Thunderbolts led by Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes. While those teams are in the middle of an unexpected legal battle over the "Avengers" name, they will have to put aside their differences for the fight of their lives.

Wyatt Russell - John Walker

Marvel Studios

Following Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson initially gave Steve Rogers' shield back to the government in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, leading them to name a new Captain America. The title was then bestowed upon Wyatt Russell's John Walker, a former Captain in the United States Army, who proved to be a far different kind of "hero" than his predecessor.

Eventually, after a major public falling out and a dishonorable discharge from the Army, Sam Wilson retook the shield and embraced the Captain America mantle for good. By the end of that series, Walker took on a new persona as the U.S. Agent, teaming up with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine ahead of their collaboration in Thunderbolts*.

Russell was then announced as part of the cast of Doomsday in the March 2025 live stream, confirming his place amongst his New Avengers teammates. Now operating in a more positive light alongside Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and more, the former Captain America should have a chance at some redemption moving forward.

Bonus: David Harbour - Alexei Shostakov

Marvel Studios

David Harbour's inclusion on this list as Alexei Shostakov is due to the character's status as his home country's version of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan. Given a Russian version of the super soldier serum, he was meant to be that country's equivalent to Steve Rogers, and he even built up a rivalry with Captain America in his head without ever meeting America's hero.

Seen in Black Widow and Thunderbolts*, Harbour's Red Guardian boasts many of the same skills as Captain America, using his own shield in battle as well. Following Thunderbolts*, he now operates with the New Avengers, complete with his own heavily-branded sweatsuit to help him play something of a mascot for the new team. He was also confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday during the live-stream event, setting him up for an interaction with past Captains.

Bonus: Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Marvel Studios

While Loki and Captain America are about as far apart thematically as any two MCU heroes, the God of Mischief found his inner Star-Spangled Avenger on one occasion. This came in a famous moment from 2013's Thor: The Dark World, in which Loki cast an illusion of himself as Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and offered his most ridiculous impression. That portrayal returned in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and that scene was replayed in the opening episode of 2021's Loki Season 1.

Looking forward, following appearances in seven movies and two seasons of his solo series, Hiddleston will now join Doomsday's cast after being included in Marvel's live stream announcement. Many expect him to play a pivotal role in the Avengers sequel due to his standing as the God of Stories, but his specific direction is still unconfirmed.