Marvel Studios' biggest movie since Avengers: Endgame will feature none other than Chris Evans as part of the cast.

Evans' return to the MCU has been a hot topic for years, even after his emotional send-off as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. While he made an unexpected comeback as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine, that may not be the end of his time with Marvel Studios.

The MCU continues to churn out massive blockbuster hits in the meantime, including billion-dollar wins like Spider-Man: No Way Home and the aforementioned Deadpool 3. However, these may pale in comparison to the next two Avengers films, which could be set to change the MCU landscape forever.

Chris Evans Joins Marvel's Biggest Post-Endgame Movie

Marvel Studios

The Wrap confirmed that MCU veteran Chris Evans will return to the franchise for a role in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, marking his 12th MCU appearance.

He is only the second confirmed cast member for this film outside of Robert Downey Jr., who will embody this sequel’s big bad, Doctor Doom. As of this writing, Evans' specific role in the sequel and the extent of that role are unknown.

While the megastar is known for his role as Captain America, which he played in 10 MCU movies (most recently Avengers: Endgame), he recently returned to the franchise to portray Johnny Storm in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

How Big Is Chris Evans' Role in Avengers: Doomsday?

Depending on which character or characters Chris Evans plays, the MCU icon's role in Avengers: Doomsday could be substantial with the right story. And given the expected use of the multiverse in the MCU's fifth Avengers film, nothing is off limits.

Realistically, many are expecting to see Variants of at least Captain America and Johnny Storm, with many hoping they will meet face-to-face for the first time. However, other variants of both characters could be useful to include as well.

One variant on most fans' minds is the take on Cap, who was revealed to be with Hydra in the Captain America: Steve Rogers No. 1 comic released in 2016. This could allow him to be on both sides of the fight, leading the charge under Downey's Doom while taking on the heroic Cap and the Human Torch.

Even with Evans included, the cast for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be massive, coming in as the biggest ensemble group in MCU history. While this may limit Evans' screen time to some extent, his impact is sure to be felt no matter how long he is on camera.

The hope is that more questions will be answered on this front when Avengers: Doomsday begins filming in Spring 2025. The fandom is sure to be eager to find out as much info on Downey and Evans as possible, particularly with both of them likely taking on quite different roles than they had in the Infinity Saga.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.