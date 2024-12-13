While Chris Evans is set to be in Avengers: Doomsday, a new rumor hints that his role will not see him reprise Captain America.

Marvel took the internet by storm when Evans' casting in Avengers: Doomsday was announced. He joins a loaded roster of stars in Marvel's fifth Avengers film, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the new Fantastic Four.

The big question remains: who will Evans play in this movie, particularly after he reprised his role as Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine?

Here's Who Chris Evans Will Reportedly Play In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

Joining The Hot Mic with John Rocha, insider Jeff Sneider shared new insight into Chris Evans' role in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

According to Sneider, Evans is set to take on the identity of Nomad in the next Avengers film:

"I've heard who the character is... I was having the conversation today, and someone mentioned it... Nomad."

In Marvel Comics, Steve Rogers uses the alternate identity Nomad after abandoning the Captain America costume and title in Captain America #180, published in December 1974. He becomes disillusioned with the government and feels he can no longer serve his country after his faith in America is destroyed.

For reference, this would be the first time Evans has officially played the Nomad version of Steve Rogers. Many believed he took on that role with Cap in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which saw him tear the all-American insignia off his costume.

Speaking with LRM Online during press for Infinity War, co-director Joe Russo explained that Evans was embodying "the spirit of the character" with that portrayal:

"Some people have suspected that he may be Nomad heading into 'Avengers 3' and I wouldn’t say that he is exactly Nomad, but he is the spirit of that character."

Rumors hinted that Marvel is considering bringing Nomad into the MCU as early as 2020, but this is the closest it has come to being made official.

Where Will Nomad Come From in Avengers: Doomsday?

The last fans saw of Chris Evans' Captain America was the OG Avenger going back in time to spend his days with Peggy Carter after putting the Infinity Stones back in the timeline. While an alternate universe Cap is possible for Avengers: Doomsday, there's a chance the one to return will be this version of him.

With many feeling this take on Captain America was cut short by his decision in Endgame, this could be a chance to add even more depth to his story. Considering how much help the Avengers will need against a villain as powerful as Doom, having Nomad on hand would be more than handy.

Having this happen would add even more emotion to the film thanks to Downey's portrayal of Victor Von Doom after Cap's long-standing relationship with Downey's Tony Stark. Steve Rogers would become further invested in the mission while making for a profoundly emotional reunion between Evans and Downey.

For the time being, fans will have to wait for more information on whether Evans' portrayal of Nomad is confirmed for Doomsday. However, considering theories already running rampant about Evans playing a villain in the next Avengers film, this rumor will only add more fuel to the fire.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.