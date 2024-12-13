Avengers Doomsday Just Confirmed Its 10th Cast Member

A new report teased an exciting addition to the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday about a year and a half before its debut.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters ever, particularly by including former Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. He will be part of the MCU’s biggest exploration of the Multiverse to date as universes collide, causing mass mayhem on a level never before seen.

With this being the fifth Avengers film, the cast is expected to be massive, especially after Avengers: Endgame used nearly every major and supporting character from the MCU at the time. The full cast will not be finalized for some time, but big names are already lined up to add to the hype building for this sequel.

New Cast Member Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday

Hayley Atwell

According to a Deadline report, Hayley Atwell is set to reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

This marks Atwell's ninth time playing a version of Peggy Carter since 2011, including her work in Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter.

The announcement confirmed Atwell as the 10th member of Avengers: Doomsday's cast to be revealed as of writing, who are listed below:

Robert Downey Jr. — Doctor Doom

Chris Evans — TBD (Likely Nomad)

Pedro Pascal — Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby — Invisible Woman

Joseph Quinn — Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Thing

Tom Holland — Spider-Man

Benedict Cumberbatch — Doctor Strange

Anthony Mackie — Captain America

Hayley Atwell — Agent Carter

Atwell is also the second new cast member to join the film in less than a week after Chris Evans was confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday on December 9.

Hayley Atwell’s Role in Avengers: Doomsday

While Atwell started her run in the MCU as SHIELD agent-turned-director Peggy Carter, the Multiverse allowed her to become a super-powered her herself as Captain Carter in 2021. She first played the Multiversal hero in What If…?, and she then brought the character into live-action in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Due to the Avengers: Doomsday's Multiversal nature, fans could potentially see both versions of Peggy come into play, especially with the chance of her teaming up with Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers.

Another rumor indicated Evans will finally portray the Nomad version of Steve Rogers in this movie, which could help further push the idea of Captain Carter showing up.

The other big question is exactly how big Atwell’s role in this film will be, even with her taking top billing in What If…?.

She has only enjoyed minimal screen time in the MCU movies since her debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers. Doctor Strange 2 gave her a couple of big scenes as part of the Illuminati, but she was fully absent from Avengers: Infinity War and only showed up in two short scenes in Avengers: Endgame.

Regardless of how big her role is, she will be the latest veteran to lead the way in this movie, pushing her run with the MCU to an incredible 15 years. With the hope that Captain Carter will finally get some action that ends with her in one piece, anticipation is high to see her hold her own against the Multiverse's best.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.