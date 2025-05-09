Avengers: Doomsday Now Confirmed to Include 4 MCU Super Soldiers

After building an impressive legacy of super soldiers in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday is now confirmed to feature a handful of those iconic heroes in its cast.

Doomsday is now in the early stages of filming ahead of its May 2026 release, bringing dozens of heroes from Marvel's past and present together for an epic battle against Doctor Doom. Alongside X-Men, Avengers, and even the Fantastic Four, part of that cast will be made up of a hero archetype with which MCU fans have plenty of familiarity: the super soldier.

Introduced in the latter part of Phase 1, super soldiers have been a staple of the MCU for more than a decade, appearing in every phase of the franchise to date. Even with intergalactic, cosmic threats putting the 616 universe and others in danger, these soldiers will still play a vital role in the upcoming battle.

Every Super Soldier Featured in Avengers: Doomsday's Cast

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan

Announced early in Marvel Studios' confirmation of Avengers: Doomsday's first cast members was Sebastian Stan's James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, better known as the Winter Soldier. He was most recently seen in Thunderbolts* as a United States congressman before assembling the titular team of antiheroes to go against Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Introduced in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, Bucky did not become a super soldier until his follow-up efforts in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This sequel showed a powerful (albeit mind-controlled) version of the former U.S. Army sergeant with a metal arm, in addition to super strength and enhanced reflexes he utilized in battle.

Confirmed to have gotten a Hydra-developed super serum in Thunderbolts*, Bucky is now a member of the New Avengers, with whom he will join forces in Doomsday.

This film is sure to put him in a bigger role than he's ever had in an Avengers movie, leading his team alongside Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova. While his abilities will surely come in handy against Doom and his forces, the more interesting interaction will be between him and Sam Wilson, who seem to be feuding over the Avengers team name.

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

David Harbour

Returning for his third live-action MCU project will be David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, more commonly recognized (except for Val) as the Red Guardian. In Thunderbolts*, he had to work hard to get back into form after falling into a rut, finding Yelena Belova and the rest of the team in the desert as he found himself again.

This film confirmed that his super soldier serum was a recreation made by the Soviet Union, which granted him extraordinary strength and other physical skills. Even amongst some of the physically strongest heroes in the MCU, he stands above the rest due to the sheer muscle he can bring to the table.

Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene featured Alexei trying to rebrand the New Avengers with a "Z" in the team name, calling Sam Wilson a "dumb, litigious man" for trying to copyright the "Avengers" brand.

Doomsday should have the Red Guardian in plenty of battles alongside his new team, although fans are also looking forward to seeing his brand-new suit after Thunderbolts* ended with him in a branded sweatsuit. With expected meetings between him and Sam Wilson (along with other heroes) on the horizon, plenty of mayhem is sure to ensue upon his return.

John Walker/U.S. Agent

Wyatt Russell

The third super soldier confirmed to move from Thunderbolts* to Doomsday is Wyatt Russell's John Walker, the former Captain America who now works under the moniker of U.S. Agent. Thunderbolts* featured an angrier and more determined version of U.S. Agent, who hoped to get a clean slate and prove himself as a hero.

Initially introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he was meant to be the government's new Captain America before he brutally murdered a foreign national in the wake of Lemar Hoskins' death. While he was never confirmed to get a serum, he is assumed to have taken one, as Thunderbolts* showed him with even greater physical abilities than he's ever shown before.

Moving forward, Walker will be a vital part of the New Avengers, although he clearly still has plenty to learn about the threats he is about to encounter.

While no specific upcoming interactions for Walker have been theorized, his relationship with Bucky and Sam is sure to take center stage following their work in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He will also evolve as a soldier and a man, with the threat of Doctor Doom possibly even humbling him as he works with his new team.

Steve Rogers (TBD*)

Chris Evans

Unquestionably known as the man behind MCU's most famous supersoldier, Chris Evans was confirmed for a role in Doomsday via a report from The Wrap in December 2024. Known for his eight-year tenure as Captain America in the main MCU timeline, this film could open the door for a number of Cap variants to be included.

Due to Steve Rogers' return to the 1940s at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Evans could play any number of versions of this classic hero. Odds are high that fans could see the older version of Steve, who is still alive in the Sacred Timeline, but the expectation is that the movie will give fans a version of Captain America still capable of fighting.

Some have hoped to see the Hydra version of Cap from Marvel Comics along with the heroic Steve Rogers, diving into the dichotomy of what the character has been through over the years. Others have theorized that this movie will finally give him the Nomad moniker, but has been confirmed regarding his specific role (or roles) in Doomsday.

Additionally, his inclusion could help settle the unexpected feud between Bucky and Sam, which has many talking after the end of Thunderbolts*. Regardless of what happens, Evans' second Multiverse Saga appearance (after Deadpool & Wolverine) is going to be massive for this highly anticipated sequel.

BONUS: Peggy Carter (Captain Carter)

Hayley Atwell

Announced in a report from Deadline, MCU veteran Hayley Atwell was confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday shortly after the Evans announcement in December 2024. This will be Atwell's ninth time reprising a version of Peggy Carter, including her appearances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter.

Shown in What If...? to be the one who saved the super soldier program after Steve Rogers got shot, she boasts many of the same abilities as the alternate-universe Captain America. She highlighted many of those skills in the battle against Wanda Maximoff in live-action during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well.

The real question now is which version of Peggy fans are getting, especially after she was so unceremoniously killed off in Doctor Strange 2. It could be the animated version brought to life, another multiversal variant, or even the same one from Endgame who gets the serum.

Whichever version of Peggy Carter comes into play, she will make her impact felt quickly as her MCU cohorts see her in a new light for the first time.