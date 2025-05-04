Marvel Studios Reveals Every Official ‘New Avenger’ Going To Avengers: Doomsday

With Thunderbolts* officially in theaters and Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, Marvel Studios is hyping up some of the new Avengers fans can expect to see in the MCU soon.

Having officially made its debut on May 2, Thunderbolts* is the final movie of the MCU's Phase 5. It stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, the first time fans have seen her in the role since 2021's Hawkeye, and features big names like Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

Just over a year after the release of Thunderbolts*, Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters. The May 2026 film will mark the fifth Avengers movie in the MCU. It is currently in production, with Marvel having revealed a star-studded cast through a multi-hour livestream just weeks before Thunderbolts* premiered.

6 Official New Avengers Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday

The rest of this article contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*.

Marvel Studios

The ending and second post-credit scene of Thunderbolts* confirms that the movie's central team of characters will be known as the New Avengers moving forward.

This will be one of two Avengers teams confirmed for the movie, with the post-credit scene (following up on the end of Captain America: Brave New World) explaining that Sam Wilson is forming his own Avengers too.

The government-backed "New Avengers" have six official members, though one is seemingly out of commission for the time being.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)

Marvel Studios

Fresh off her leading role in Thunderbolts*, Yelena seemed, at least in the new movie's post-credit scene, to be taking on the leadership of the New Avengers (or, at the very least, sharing the reigns with Bucky Barnes).

Given the movie's discussions on how Yelena was at her happiest when on a team, even a bad one, there is some hope that perhaps she will be able to work through some of the depression she is struggling with. If her light were to brighten again, it would certainly in this environment where she is at her happiest.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)

Marvel Studios

It is tempting to say that Bucky Barnes is the only New Avenger to have officially been on the former Avengers team. But, in the MCU so far, it is never truly specified whether he was technically ever officially part of the Avengers, or just fought alongside them.

Still, Bucky brings a wisdom to the new team that likely is very much needed, as none of the other New Avengers have even been adjacent to teams like the Avengers in the way Bucky was.

(Plus, he seems to be the New Avengers' link to Sam Wilson's Avengers — and though they did not seem to be able to come to an agreement about who the "real Avengers" were, they truly cannot stay mad at each other for too long anyway).

Red Guardian / Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour)

Marvel Studios

If nothing else, Red Guardian is, at least for now, the most enthusiastic New Avenger. He spent the whole movie trying to convince them to become a team, so of course he is thrilled when that becomes official — and as the New Avengers, no less.

Even if he cannot fully admit it to himself, Alexei has always struggled with feeling invalidated as a super hero, and has had a yearning to belong that so many outcasts can certainly relate to. It will be interesting to see where his story goes, now that he is very publicly getting this team he wanted so badly.

Ghost / Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen)

Marvel Studios

In her first appearance since Ant-Man and The Wasp, Ghost went from potentially one-off villain with a legitimate motive to a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes (or at least, one version of them). This zero-to-100 comeback would be impressive enough on its own, but with the confirmation that she will be in Avengers: Doomsday, it is all the more so.

That, of course, is not to say she was ever irrelevant. In fact, given the Ant-Man and The Wasp post-credit scene, she is the reason Scott Lang survived Thanos' snap and helped lead to figuring out the time travel necessary to bring everyone back. He was in the Quantum Realm specifically to help keep Ghost alive, and that led to the saving of half of the universe. Now, though, she gets to fight with the Avengers herself.

U.S. Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell)

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* managed to strike a perfect balance in giving the characters — particularly the women — John Walker interacts with every reason to hate him, and them doing so, while still allowing them to recognize he is struggling and needs a support system.

As such, it will be fun to see U.S. Agent evolve, especially given the similarities between the New Avengers and the role the government intended him to play as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

U.S. Agent may not be someone who recognizes or cares how much he is hurting others, but his intentions are not necessarily malicious. His development in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond could grow even more fascinating (even if he does not necessarily become a better person).

Sentry* / Void* / Robert Reynolds (Lewis Pullman)

Marvel Studios

To pull from the Thunderbolts* playbook, these asterisks for Robert Reynolds' two heroic personas are there for a specific reason. As the post-credit scene shows, he is actively avoiding using his powers as the Sentry, so as to not unleash the Void again, trapping everyone in their deepest traumas and shames.

So, when he appears in the post-credit scene as simply Bob, to just give an update that he did the dishes, and explaining why he is not powering up as Sentry, it does make sense. But, it is tricky to believe that he will go through an entire Avengers movie without using his powers at all. This does leave open the risk of Bob turning into the Void again, though, hence the asterisks.