The newest trailer for Thunderbolts* features the latest look at a character simply named "Bob," leaving MCU fans wondering who he is, and what his role in the movie may be.

Though not officially confirmed, most fans are operating under the assumption that "Bob" is Marvel comics' Robert Reynolds, also known as both The Sentry and The Void.

Steven Yeun had originally been set for the role before leaving the project for unknown official reasons.

Now, after searching for a new start to play this intriguing character, Bob will be played by Lewis Pullman.

Who Are The Sentry and The Void?

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, the Sentry is one of the most powerful heroes out there, but nobody in the Marvel universe knows he is — himself included.

Robert Reynolds is seemingly an ordinary man, until he suddenly remembers that he isn't. It turns out that years earlier, he operated as the superhero the Sentry, who had "the power of a million exploding suns."

Simultaneously, he operated as the villain named The Void, though nobody (himself included) knew that. The Void represented the dark side of the Sentry's powers and became a major threat to Earth.

Once it became clear that the Sentry and the Void were actually the same person, and that the threat of the Void could not be stopped any other way, he worked with Reed Richards and Doctor Strange to make everyone on Earth forget the Sentry and the Void ever existed in the first place.

Naturally, when Robert began operating as the Sentry after recovering his memories, the Void returned too. To contain the threat, the world once again had its memories of both the Sentry and the Void wiped, and Robert went back to his more mundane life until his memories were eventually restored again.

The Sentry has played a part in many major comics events and storylines, appearing as the Sentry, Void, and Robert Reynolds at different points in the timeline.

How Might Bob Fit Into Thunderbolts*?

Marvel Studios

There are several theories floating around about how exactly Bob will fit into the narrative of next May's Thunderbolts* movie, under the assumption that he is, in fact, the Sentry.

Seemingly, in the trailer, Bob is being held in a facility that looks fairly similar to the Raft. He has bullet holes in his shirt and gives the appearance of being in a bit over his head.

This sounds like the exact set-up needed for the Sentry's first comics storyline, involving the mind-wipe, and rediscovering who both the Sentry and Void really are. It also could be pulling from the New Avengers storyline wherein Robert turns himself into the Raft after retrieving his memories for a second time.

As for why he would be introduced in this movie, there are several theories. One common idea is that Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) wants to use the Sentry in some capacity, either as a weapon, a super soldier, or something totally different.

Given that the trailer shows Val being the mastermind behind the new Thunderbolts team, she is clearly trying to achieve something, and needs people who are not afraid to get their hands dirty to do so. The trailers so far have not offered much clarity into what exactly that goal is, but given the people she brings together, it will clearly require great skill and power from those involved.

The Sentry, being as powerful as "a million exploding suns," would certainly give her an edge power-wise, and if the Void comes into play, there is a lot of destruction that could come in its wake.

Another possibility is that the Void is going to be the main antagonist of Thunderbolts*. That raises questions of if Bob knows that he is the Void, if the Sentry will also appear, and what the Void might be trying to accomplish, but it does offer another solid explanation.

Without a real concrete answer, fans will be left speculating until more information is revealed, or even until the movie releases in May. Perhaps his role is something entirely different from either of these theories, but is connected to storylines or plot devices fans do not know about yet.

On top of this, there was a rumor circulating years ago suggesting there might have been a potential Sentry solo project in development. Maybe his story will not be complete by the end of Thunderbolts*, and instead be setting up that next story for him, if the solo-project rumors do end up being true.

Thunderbolts* will be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.